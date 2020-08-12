Batteries Plus Bulbs Helps Students Prepare for Return to (Home) School

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With school districts nationwide offering fully virtual or hybrid alternatives to in-person instruction this fall due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of elementary, high school and college students will be relying on electronic technology for online learning. Batteries Plus Bulbs, the nation's leading battery, light bulb, phone repair and key fob franchise, offers an array of products and services to keep students connected whether they're at home or back in the classroom.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are looking for different supplies this year in light of the pandemic. Laptops, speakers, headphones and other electronic accessories are among the most popular products students will be using specifically to assist in their e-learning experience. Parents shifting to work-from-home in order to accompany their children will need to be equipped with the proper supplies, as well.

To help keep students connected and their devices powered up to full capacity, Batteries Plus Bulbs offers a number of products and services, including:

Laptop Battery Replacement: Video conferencing and other online learning applications can take a toll on battery power and life. Batteries Plus Bulbs associates can find a new laptop battery and install it in-store.

Device Repair: Wear and tear from increased use of laptops and tablets can result in cracked screens, broken audio jacks and charge ports and more. Batteries Plus Bulbs offers device repair services to fix electronic devices and accessories and even protect them from future damage.

Electronic Accessories: Whether it's chargers, spare batteries, headphones or speakers, Batteries Plus Bulbs carries all the accessories you need to supplement your devices and get the most out of your online learning experience.

Batteries Plus Bulbs is also helping schools prepare for a fully virtual or hybrid learning environment by replacing school-owned Chromebook and laptop batteries and chargers, installing energy-efficient LED lighting and acting as a local, cost-effective source for alkaline batteries. With high demand for these products and many more nationwide, Batteries Plus Bulbs stores have extensive quantities to meet customer needs before the school year begins. Shoppers can also find products available for purchase online at https://www.batteriesplus.com/.

For convenience in light of new business regulations and social distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers can also call their local store or order online for curbside pickup.

Product experts at each Batteries Plus Bulbs location help customers find the right product or repair solution for their unique online learning needs. To find your local Batteries Plus Bulbs store, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs

Related Links

https://www.batteriesplus.com

