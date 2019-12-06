Batteries Plus Bulbs Recognized for High Quality Device Repair Services

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus Bulbs, the nation's only battery, light bulb and phone repair franchise, is now recognized by CTIA as the first certified device repair retailer under the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) program.

CTIA is the trade association for the U.S. wireless communications industry, and its WISE program creates a network of certified retail locations, helping consumers identify qualified providers that meet the highest standards for service quality and device repair. More than 730 Batteries Plus Bulbs locations across the country are working towards being certified.

"Batteries Plus Bulbs' training facility as well as our proprietary methodology and tools have allowed us to provide phone repair services to over 3 million customers to date," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "Our WISE certification will help us lead the market in repair quality and reach even more people who are looking for high-quality device repair services."

Technicians at Batteries Plus Bulbs' stores nationwide will participate in the WISE technician certification program. The program educates and tests wireless device repair technicians on industry-recognized standards, certifying those that meet the highest standards for service quality and technical skill. The first certification of its kind, WISE-certified device repair technicians provide consumers with a predictable, high-quality repair experience.

Technicians who complete the WISE Technician Certification Program pass an extensive online training course and then advance to a hands-on skills test. The training curriculum provides a comprehensive background in smartphone repair including parts identification, repair tools, diagnostics, device disassembly and reassembly, and guidance for handling the lithium-ion batteries in today's smartphones. Technicians must renew their certification annually to ensure they stay current on advances in the aftercare of wireless devices.

Batteries Plus Blubs has been a proud member of CTIA and has helped shape the business requirements for the WISE Certification Program by developing requirements for technicians and retailers as well as for industry-recognized standards for the aftercare of wireless devices.

"Batteries Plus Blubs is proud to have been part of this important standard setting, and more importantly, proud to be one of the very first organizations to adopt these industry standards to help raise the bar for a trusted experience when customers seek device repair," said Williams.

To learn more about Batteries Plus Bulbs and its device repair services, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/service.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs , founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com .

SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs

Related Links

http://www.batteriesplus.com

