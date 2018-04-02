Batteries Plus Future Proofs Operations with Infor

"Our company continues to expand, and we needed a partner that could help us modernize operations, as well as be able to support our needs now and in the foreseeable future," said Shawn Cushman, President Ascent, Batteries Plus Bulbs. "Infor's industry-specific functionality will help us be more agile as a business, unify our operations and give us the tools needed to provide higher levels of care and service to our supply chains, partners, and ultimately customers."

Batteries Plus Bulbs selected Infor because of the company's ability to take advantage of innovative technology designed to address modern challenges. Infor CloudSuite Distribution provides comprehensive, end-to-end functionality that can help boost performance across the entire organization. Teams at Batteries Plus Bulbs will benefit from enhanced order entry through a streamlined process that includes a fast order-entry process with item recommendations, non-stock and special order options, and optimized counter sales. In addition, the company will be able to improve inventory management performance through better visibility, meet increasing customer demand with value-added services and make more intelligent purchasing decisions.

Working with Infor, Batteries Plus Bulbs can approach its data in a new way. Birst's enterprise business intelligence platform will connect the entire organization through a network of interwoven virtualized BI instances on top a shared common analytical fabric. This will allow Batteries Plus Bulbs to give meaning to its data and enable users to analyze all of their data, from all types of sources, to solve real problems quickly. Also, Infor Total Warehouse Logistics (TWL) will provide a paperless solution to increase warehouse productivity and accuracy to teams at Batteries Plus Bulbs and will help streamline warehouse workflows including receiving, product movement, picking, packing, shipping, and counting.

"Accuracy and accountability take on a whole new level of importance in an omni-channel retail environment. In order to better serve customers, it's important for retailers to consistently have a pulse on the products they offer, including supply and demand, to provide a seamless experience to buyers," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Retail. "Infor's industry-specific cloud-based solutions make it simple for retailers to get the information they need, so the focus can always be on how to provide memorable customer experiences."

Throughout the implementation process, Evolve Information Solutions and Infor Consulting Services (ICS) will help Batteries Plus Bulbs realize the benefits that Infor's modern solutions will enable for their business.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs, and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. Through a nationwide network of stores, the Company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/franchise.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

