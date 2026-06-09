Batteries Plus Technology Leader Karthik Jambulingam Drives AI-Ready Enterprise Architecture Approach for Scalable AI Adoption.

Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture Leads Multi-Year Modernization Enabling Enterprise AI at Scale

HARTLAND, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, is advancing its technology foundation to support the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation, led by Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture, Karthik Jambulingam.

"Enterprise AI is only as effective as the architecture behind it." Post this Karthik Jambulingam, Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture at Batteries Plus, is leading the company’s AI-ready enterprise architecture strategy, helping position the brand for scalable innovation and future growth.

Over the past several years, Jambulingam has played a central role in modernizing the company's enterprise architecture, helping transition core systems to a scalable, cloud-enabled, and data-driven infrastructure. This strategic evolution is positioning Batteries Plus to more effectively deploy AI solutions that enhance the customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate business growth.

"Our focus has been on building a strong, future-ready foundation that allows us to move faster and deliver with confidence," said Jambulingam. "Enterprise AI is only as effective as the architecture behind it. Our investment in enterprise architecture is what makes scalable AI possible. We've built the foundation, and now we're accelerating what we can deliver on top of it."

As part of this transformation, Batteries Plus has delivered enhanced capabilities across key areas of the business, including e-commerce, point-of-sale, payments, product information management, enterprise search, and partner integrations. These improvements are supported by significant investments in the company's technology foundation — transitioning to a modern, cloud-native infrastructure, strengthening system reliability, and building a scalable data and knowledge platform that gives AI systems the structured context they need to deliver accurate, reliable results.

The company is now building on this foundation with a series of AI-driven initiatives focused on improving decision-making, streamlining operations, and delivering more personalized customer interactions. Early results are already demonstrating measurable impact. AI-powered capabilities have achieved a 35–40% customer inquiry containment rate, improved product discovery with a 25% reduction in failed searches, and delivered incremental sales uplift.

The scale and speed of these AI initiatives are a direct result of a multi-year enterprise modernization effort led by Jambulingam's enterprise architecture strategy. The company's modernized cloud infrastructure, built on a highly available multi-region architecture, has significantly improved system availability and recovery performance and reduced production incidents by 65%. Software delivery and time-to-market have accelerated from months to days through automation, enabling the business to scale faster and more efficiently.

"Karthik has played a key role in shaping how we approach technology and architecture at Batteries Plus — not just modernizing systems, but designing an architecture that makes AI adoption possible at scale," said Kranthi Malreddy, Chief Information Officer at Batteries Plus. "His focus on building a knowledge-driven, AI-ready technology foundation has contributed to measurable business results and positioned us well for the next generation of intelligent capabilities."

In addition to his work within Batteries Plus, Jambulingam is an active contributor to the broader technology community. He serves as a judge for respected industry technology awards, has spoken at technology conferences, and has participated in invited panels alongside senior technology leaders. He is a published author on enterprise architecture and AI readiness, and is currently developing a body of work around his AI-Ready Enterprise Architecture (AIEA) approach for industry and professional publications. He is a member of leading professional technology and engineering associations.

As Batteries Plus continues to evolve its technology strategy, the company remains focused on leveraging innovation to better serve customers and support franchisees across its more than 800 locations in development and open throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, further strengthening its position as a leader in essential retail.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services or to find a retailer near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com. For more information on opening a Batteries Plus franchise in your community, please visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus