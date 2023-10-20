BatteroTech's 280Ah Air-Cooled Energy Storage System Garner Multiple International Certifications

News provided by

BatteroTech

20 Oct, 2023, 04:02 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech"), a world-leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, recently obtained multiple international certifications from Germany's TÜV Rheinland for its 280Ah air-cooled battery pack and 1000V/1500V battery cluster, a dual-platform energy storage system. Both products successfully met the requirements of five international standards, including IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 62477, IEC 61000 and IEC 60730. Additionally, both of them have achieved certifications for two American standards, UL 1973 and UL 9540A. These certifications confirm BatteroTech's air-cooled battery pack and battery cluster comply with international safety standards, paving the way for their entry into the global market. In addition, the energy storage system has also simultaneously secured the UN38.3 test report from customs, along with a complementary transportation safety appraisal, ensuring it meets all safety requirements for export, transportation and handling.

Continue Reading

BatteroTech's 280Ah long-life battery pack boasts a lifespan exceeding 10,000 cycles, catering to a broad spectrum of applications. Engineered to support vehicle, marine energy storage, and both 0.5P/1P usage scenarios, the product adeptly addresses demands in the power generation, energy storage and marine sectors. Adhering to rigorous safety and reliability benchmarks, the solution aligns with specifications set by both national and global regulatory bodies, including GB, UL, IEC, BIS, JET and CCS standards specific to power and energy storage. Furthermore, the unit has earned a C+ rating from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), underscoring its capability to meet application demands of major markets worldwide, coupled with outstanding overall performance.

UL 1973

UL 1973 is the North American safety standard for energy storage battery systems, approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). The standard is also recognized in other countries and regions, including the Clean Energy Council (CEC) of Australia. Battery systems with this certification can readily enter both the North American and Australian markets. 

UL 9540A

UL 9540A stands as one of the world's most authoritative and stringent test standards for assessing thermal runaway and flame spread in battery energy storage systems. Moreover, it represents a pivotal means of validating the safety of energy storage products, receiving recognition from the U.S. National Fire Protection Agency, the federal judiciary, and various energy storage associations worldwide. Consequently, it has emerged as an indispensable ticket for accessing not only the North American market but also the global arena.

IEC 62619

IEC 62619, set within the IEC standard framework, is an internationally acknowledged safety benchmark for batteries deployed in industrial applications. This technical standard specifically addresses the safety aspects of energy storage batteries, encompassing all pertinent safety criteria.

IEC 61000
The IEC 61000 series represents an international standard for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). It sets guidelines to ensure that electrical and electronic devices function harmoniously within electromagnetic environments, preventing undue interference.

For more information, please visit BatteroTech's official website: www.batterotech.com.

Founded in July 2020, BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation). 

BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house. BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently BatteroTech has both R&D and manufacturing Center in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province.

SOURCE BatteroTech

Also from this source

BatteroTech Debuts Advanced 314Ah and 53Ah Battery Technologies at RE+2023, Signaling a New Era for Global Energy Storage

BatteroTech Debuts Advanced 314Ah and 53Ah Battery Technologies at RE+2023, Signaling a New Era for Global Energy Storage

From September 12-14, 2023, Solar Power International (RE+2023) took center stage at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas. At this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.