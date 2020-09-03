Battery & L.A. Clippers Advertising Campaign Named Finalist at ThinkLA Awards for Effectiveness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery, the L.A. based creative advertising agency known for unignorable work in entertainment, gaming, and consumer goods, has been named a finalist at the 2020 ThinkLA Awards in the Advertising Achievement Award category for its integrated marketing campaign for the L.A. Clippers 2019 - 2020 NBA season.

The Clippers have fearlessly put in the work to earn the respect of fans globally, establishing themselves through groundbreaking investments in the team, the greater Los Angeles community, innovative technologies and the game experience.

The Clippers style of basketball is tough, driven and built on unrelenting conviction, as witnessed during the 2018-19 season. Battery set out to highlight these admirable traits by crafting a TVC/Digital Film campaign for the '19-20 season aimed at increasing the momentum of this movement, and connecting Clipper Nation, Angelenos and fans nationwide to the Clippers' brand of basketball, and what it means to be an authentic representative of Los Angeles culture.

Battery looked to leverage a black and white film aesthetic that reflects the LA Clippers' grit, sophistication, and deeply human and emotional connection to the city of LA. In LA's colorful landscape, the black and white approach was intentional in that we wanted it to stand out, and resonate with the community.

"We wanted to kick off the season in a big way with a campaign that communicated who we are, what we stand for and how we play—driven by the same values of hustle, grid and relentless optimism that define the people who make up this great city," said Matt Paye, vice president of marketing for the L.A. Clippers. "Battery brought our vision to life in a way that has created a groundswell movement in L.A. and beyond."

