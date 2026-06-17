Battery Bonanza Contest Engages Chittenden County Students in Safe Battery Recycling

More than 9,000 pounds of batteries collected through school-based competition focused on safety, sustainability and environmental stewardship

MONTPELIER, Vt., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Network, in partnership with the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD), today announced the winners of Battery Bonanza, a school-based battery recycling contest that engaged students across Chittenden County in learning about battery safety, environmental responsibility and proper recycling practices.

Held from April 6-17, 2026, Battery Bonanza brought together 15 schools from across Chittenden County in a friendly competition to collect and recycle used household batteries. Through classroom education and hands-on participation, students learned about different battery types, the importance of safe battery handling, and the role battery recycling plays in protecting communities and the environment.

Collectively, participating schools recycled more than 9,000 pounds of batteries during the two-week contest. The first-place winner was Westford Elementary School collecting an impressive 3,268 pounds on its own.

Contest Participants:

Westford Elementary School

South Burlington High School

Colchester High School

Saint Francis Xavier

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Camels Hump Middle School

Essex Middle School

Browns River Middle School

Champlain Elementary School

Rock Point School

Underhill Central School

The Schoolhouse

Tamim Academy of VT

JJ Flynn Elementary School

Edmunds Middle School

Battery Bonanza builds on the success of previous student battery recycling initiatives in Vermont and reflects a shared commitment among educators, students and community partners to advance environmental stewardship through education and action.

"Battery Bonanza demonstrates the powerful impact students can have when they're equipped with the knowledge and tools to make a difference," said Leo Raudys, president and CEO of The Battery Network. "Collecting over 9,000 pounds of batteries in just two weeks is an incredible achievement and a testament to the enthusiasm of students, teachers and families across Chittenden County. Beyond the pounds collected, this program helps build lifelong habits around battery safety and recycling that benefit entire communities."

"We're delighted by the enthusiasm shown by students, schools, and the wider community in the Battery Bonanza," said CSWD Executive Director Sarah Reeves. "This true community competition sparked excitement both in the classroom and beyond, and shows that by working together we can cut waste, conserve resources, and build a cleaner, greener community for future generations."

As batteries continue to power more aspects of everyday life, proper recycling remains essential to recovering valuable materials, reducing waste and helping prevent battery-related safety risks. Programs like Battery Bonanza help students understand how simple actions at home can contribute to a safer, more sustainable future.

For more information about battery recycling in Vermont, visit batterynetwork.org/vermont

About The Battery Network

Leading the charge to turn yesterday's batteries into tomorrow's power, The Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle) keeps valuable materials in circulation and out of landfills—reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthening America's energy independence and protecting people, property and the planet. As the nation's most comprehensive system for battery collection and recycling, The Battery Network connects consumers, businesses, manufacturers and municipalities through one trusted network that provides education, collection, logistics and compliance expertise—helping partners stay ahead of regulation while capturing the critical materials that power the future.

About Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is charged with oversight and management of Vermont's natural environment on behalf of the people of Vermont. We endeavor to draw from and build upon Vermonters' shared ethic of responsibility for our natural environment, an ethic that encompasses a sense of place, community and quality of life, and an understanding that we are an integral part of the environment and that we must all be responsible stewards for this and future generations.

About CSWD

The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) is a municipality created by member Towns and Cities to reduce and manage the solid waste generated within Chittenden County in an environmentally sound, efficient, effective and economical manner.

SOURCE The Battery Network