As America Becomes More Battery-Powered, New Data Shows Growing Demand for Battery Recycling

The findings come as battery use continues to accelerate across consumer electronics, power tools, e-bikes, outdoor equipment and energy storage systems, increasing the need for safe, convenient recycling options that protect communities while recovering valuable materials for future use.

Among the report's findings:

Americans recycled more than 9.3 million pounds of batteries in 2025 through The Battery Network's programs.

in 2025 through The Battery Network's programs. Battery recycling access continued to expand, with more than 3,100 new collection sites added nationwide.

Consumer demand for battery recycling is rising, with 42% more searches for battery drop-off locations than the previous year.

Interest in battery recycling continued to accelerate, driving a 39% increase in website visits and a 32% increase in users.

Four out of five Americans now live within 15 miles of a battery recycling collection site.

"As we reflect on 2025, one thing is clear: batteries are becoming increasingly essential to how we live, work and move," said Leo Raudys, President and CEO of The Battery Network. "This year's results show that as battery use grows, Americans are embracing safe, responsible recycling when convenient infrastructure is available. Every battery recycled through the proper channels helps reduce safety risks, recover valuable materials and keep those resources in circulation. The transition to a more electrified future will require trusted infrastructure, innovative solutions, and strong partnerships. We're committed to helping build a safer, more sustainable battery ecosystem for generations to come."

Additional highlights include:

31 new battery stewards joined The Battery Network in 2025, bringing participation to more than 250 organizations.

The organization's e-bike battery recycling program collected 50,000 pounds of batteries, a 14% increase year over year, while expanding to more than 2,400 collection sites nationwide.

More than 60,000 pounds of high-energy batteries were collected through the organization's specialized recycling program.

OneDrum™, The Battery Network's battery collection solution, was named Battery Safety Technology of the Year at The Battery Show and saw shipments increase nearly 26% year over year.

As battery technologies continue to evolve, The Battery Network says expanding access to safe, convenient collection infrastructure will remain critical to protecting communities, recovering valuable materials and supporting the circular economy.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available at impactreports.batterynetwork.org/

About The Battery Network:

Leading the charge to turn yesterday's batteries into tomorrow's power, The Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle, founded in 1994 as the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation) keeps valuable materials in circulation and out of landfills—reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthening America's energy independence and protecting people, property and the planet. As the nation's most comprehensive system for battery collection and recycling, The Battery Network connects consumers, businesses, manufacturers and municipalities through one trusted network that provides education, collection, logistics and compliance expertise—helping partners stay ahead of regulation while capturing the critical materials that power the future. As a nonprofit, The Battery Network helps build the infrastructure needed to support America's rapidly growing battery economy. Learn more at www.batterynetwork.org

SOURCE The Battery Network