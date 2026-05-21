Illinois Battery Recycling Program to Include Household and Medium-Format Batteries

The Battery Network helps make it easy, safe and convenient for Illinois residents to recycle batteries under the new battery stewardship program.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois has officially expanded its battery recycling program under the new Illinois Portable and Medium-format Battery Stewardship Act focused on making recycling all household and medium-format batteries safe, easy and convenient. The Act helps to protect homes, communities and the environment from safety risks associated with improper disposal, including fires and chemical hazards.

Expanding Safe, Convenient Battery Recycling Across Illinois

The Battery Network is currently the state-approved stewardship program that allows consumers to recycle all household batteries, including primary (single-use) and rechargeable batteries.

"Proper battery recycling protects communities, workers, and the environment," said Leo Raudys, CEO, The Battery Network. "Thanks to our statewide network of convenient drop-off locations, Illinois residents can now recycle safely and easily, keeping batteries out of landfills and helping to conserve valuable materials for the future."

"Battery recycling programs support responsible materials management for our residents and strengthen recycling infrastructure across Illinois," said Illinois EPA Director James Jennings. "We are encouraged to see early adoption of the program, which shows Illinois households and businesses are seeking expanded recycling options."

What Batteries Are Accepted

In Illinois, the following batteries are covered:

Household batteries: Primary (single-use) and rechargeable batteries found in everyday devices such as remotes, toys, flashlights, cordless power tools, portable chargers, drones, and more.

Primary (single-use) and rechargeable batteries found in everyday devices such as remotes, toys, flashlights, cordless power tools, portable chargers, drones, and more. Medium-format batteries: Larger rechargeable batteries (up to 25 pounds or 2,000 watt-hours) commonly used in electric or cordless lawn mowers, snowblowers, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

Larger rechargeable batteries (up to 25 pounds or 2,000 watt-hours) commonly used in electric or cordless lawn mowers, snowblowers, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Damaged or defective batteries: Lithium batteries that are swollen, leaking, cracked, crushed, overheated, corroded, or otherwise unsafe for normal use should only be dropped off at authorized collection sites.

Recycling Batteries Keeps Your Home and Community Safe

Recycling in Illinois is as easy as 1-2-3:

Collect – Gather approved batteries every six months and store in a cool, dry place. Protect – Tape terminals or bag batteries before dropping off. Drop – Locate a nearby authorized collection site to recycle responsibly. It's free in Illinois.

Convenient Drop-Off Locations

Illinois' statewide battery recycling program relies on convenient drop-off locations at participating retailers, municipalities, businesses, and community organizations throughout the state. The growing collection network is designed to make battery recycling accessible for residents in communities across Illinois.

Recycling batteries through the program helps reduce fire risk, protects the environment, and supports the responsible recovery of valuable materials that can be used in future products.

Visit batterynetwork.org/Illinois to find a convenient collection site.

Illinois Producer Stewardship Program

Producers of household and medium-format batteries in Illinois must participate in an approved stewardship plan that provides free battery collection and recycling for consumers. Retailers may not sell covered batteries or products containing covered batteries in Illinois unless the producer participates in an approved program. Producers listed on The Battery Network's Steward and Brand pages are authorized to continue selling covered batteries in the state. The Battery Network is currently the state-approved program, connecting consumers with a trusted network of collection sites across Illinois. For more information about Illinois' battery recycling requirements, visit the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency website (IEPA) at epa.illinois.gov or contact The Battery Network:

About The Battery Network

Leading the charge to turn yesterday's batteries into tomorrow's power, The Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle) keeps valuable materials in circulation and out of landfills—reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthening America's energy independence and protecting people, property and the planet. As the nation's most comprehensive system for battery collection and recycling, The Battery Network connects consumers, businesses, manufacturers and municipalities through one trusted network that provides education, collection, logistics and compliance expertise—helping partners stay ahead of regulation while capturing the critical materials that power the future. Visit batterynetwork.org to learn more.

SOURCE The Battery Network