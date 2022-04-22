Battery Coating Market by Battery Component, Material Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Apr 22, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Coating Market by Battery Component (Electrode Coating, Separator Coating, Battery Pack Coating), Material Type (PVDF, Ceramic, Alumina, Oxide, Carbon), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The battery coating market is projected to grow from USD 329 million in 2022 to USD 658 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2027.
The electrode coating in the component type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the battery component, the electrode coating is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to the increase in demand for electrode coating in lithium-ion batteries for the high performance and safety of the batteries. There is an increase in demand for more sustainable batteries, especially in EVs, smart devices, and energy storage systems. This demand will, in return, drive the growth of the electrode coating segment of the battery coating market.
The graphene battery in the battery type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on battery type, the graphene battery is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A graphene battery is light, durable, and suitable for high-capacity energy storage, as well as shorter charging times. The battery life is negatively linked to the amount of carbon that is coated on the material or added to electrodes to achieve conductivity. However, graphene adds conductivity without the requirement of the amount of carbon that is used in conventional batteries.
The alumina in the material type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on material type, the alumina is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Continuous innovation and technological advances in battery materials will lead to the rapid adoption of electrode and separator coatings in the battery material industry. This rapid adoption, in turn, provides an opportunity for the alumina material type segment to grow.
The battery coating market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the battery coating market from 2022 to 2027. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. Recent infrastructural developments and industrialization activities in the emerging nations of this region have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The presence of leading li-ion battery manufacturing companies such as Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), BYD (China), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan) is also driving the demand for battery coatings in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Battery Coating Market
4.2 Battery Coating Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Battery Coating Market, by Material Type & Country
4.4 Battery Coating Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 High Production of EBs, HEVS, and PHEVs
5.1.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Devices and Other Consumer Electronics
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Cost of Technology
5.1.2.2 Safety and Environmental Concerns due to Use of Hazardous Metals
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Innovations and Technological Advances in Battery Materials
5.1.3.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries in Energy Storage Devices
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Expected Utilization of Solid Electrolytes
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem for Battery Coating Market
6.3 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses
6.4 Case Study Analysis
6.4.1 Improvements in Anode Coating in Lithium-Ion Battery
6.4.1.1 Objective
6.4.1.2 Solution Statement
6.4.2 Protective Coatings on Silicon Particles and Their Effect on Energy Density and Specific Energy in Lithium-Ion Battery
6.4.2.1 Objective
6.4.2.2 Solution Statement
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.5.1 Methodology
6.5.2 Patent Publication Trends
6.5.3 Insight
6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.5.5 Top Companies/Applicants
6.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2021-2022
6.7 Average Selling Price Analysis
6.8 Regulatory Landscape
6.8.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.8.2 Regulations on Electric Vehicle Batteries
6.8.3 Europe and Us Regulations on Lithium-Ion Battery Production
6.8.4 Regulations on Batteries and Accumulators
6.8.5 Regulations on Transport of Lithium-Ion Batteries
6.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.9.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Battery Coating Market
6.9.2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries
6.9.2.2 Impact on Electric Vehicle Industry
6.9.2.3 Impact on Electronics Industry
6.9.2.4 Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on Electric Car Supply Chain
7 Battery Coating Market, by Technology Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
7.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)
7.4 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
7.5 Dry Powder Coating
7.6 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
8 Battery Coating Market, by Battery Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrode Coating
8.3 Separator Coating
8.4 Battery Pack Coating
9 Battery Coating Market, by Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery
9.2.1 Electric Vehicles and Portable Electronic Devices Increase Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries
9.3 Lead-Acid Battery
9.3.1 Widely Used as Sli Batteries
9.4 Nickel-Cadmium Battery
9.4.1 Nickel-Cadmium Batteries are Majorly Used in Industrial Applications
9.5 Graphene Battery
9.5.1 Graphene Batteries Can be Next-Generation Energy Storage Systems
10 Battery Coating Market, by Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Pvdf)
10.2.1 Pvdf Coated Separator Offers Higher Porosity and Electrochemical Stability
10.3 Ceramic
10.3.1 Ceramic Coating Separators Have Negligible Shrinkage at High Temperatures
10.4 Alumina
10.4.1 Alumina Can Improve Mechanical Strength of Battery Separator
10.5 Oxide
10.5.1 Oxide Coating is a Promising Method for Cathode Stabilization
10.6 Carbon
10.6.1 Carbon-Coated Graphite Anode Materials Offer Improved Cycling and Electrochemical Performance
10.7 Polyurethane (Pu)
10.7.1 Pu is Considered Promising Material for Battery Pack Coating
10.8 Epoxy
10.8.1 Epoxy Helps Deliver Appropriate Levels of Thermal and Mechanical Shock Resistance to Electric Vehicle Battery Components
10.9 Others
11 Regional Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Battery Coating Market
12.4 Market Share Analysis: Battery Coating
12.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2021
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Competitive Benchmarking
12.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.7 SME Matrix, 2021
12.7.1 Progressive Companies
12.7.2 Dynamic Companies
12.7.3 Responsive Companies
12.7.4 Starting Blocks
12.8 Key Market Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Solvay SA
13.2 Arkema SA
13.3 PPG Industries, Inc.
13.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation
13.5 Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.
13.6 UBE Industries Ltd.
13.7 Tanaka Chemical Corporation
13.8 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
13.9 Durr Group
13.10 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
13.11 Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.
13.11.1 Business Overview
13.12 APV Engineered Coatings
13.13 Samco Inc.
13.14 Unifrax
13.15 Targray Technology International Inc.
13.16 Other Companies
13.16.1 Nei Corporation
13.16.2 Alteo
13.16.3 Nexeon Limited
13.16.4 Nano One Materials Corp.
13.16.5 Beneq
13.16.6 Forge Nano Inc.
13.16.7 Xiamen Acey New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
13.16.8 Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co. Ltd
13.16.9 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
13.16.10 Pulron
13.16.11 Wright Coating Technologies
13.16.12 Alcolor
13.16.13 Akzo Nobel N.V.
14 Appendix
