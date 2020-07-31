Battery Competitors and Markets to 2025 by Type, Chemistry, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The battery industry has progressed at an impressive speed in the past two decades, supported by the growing power demand of modern portable consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and the increasing adoption of intermittent renewable power generation.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sharp pullback in economic activity due to mandatory lockdowns and other containment measures. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook published in June 2020, the world economy is set to post a -4.9% GDP growth rate in 2020. That will be a downgrade of 8.2% from January 2020. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the energy, automobile, and battery industries has already been profound.

In Q1 2020, automobile OEMs production decline, continued softness, and early lockdown measures in China due to coronavirus, among other factors, led to a fall in revenue and profits for many of the battery manufacturers. Further, Chinese battery manufacturers had to delay their production due to a shortage of labour, raw materials, and logistic issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed battery supply chains as most of the battery cells are manufactured in China, thereby highlighting the overwhelming dependence on China and the associated supply chain risks. This has spurred interest among various stakeholders for localization/regionalization of supply chains in the US and EU regions to mitigate the supply chain risks.



Some of the recent trends & developments:

Power transmission companies around the world are increasingly looking at energy storage technology to defer or replace transmission system upgrades. Energy storage is placed along a transmission line and operated to inject or absorb power, mimicking transmission line flows. With names like virtual transmission in Australia and GridBooster in Germany , projects totalling over 3 GW of capacity are poised to increase system efficiency and reliability across the world.

and GridBooster in , projects totalling over 3 GW of capacity are poised to increase system efficiency and reliability across the world. Higher demand for emission reduction, safety, comfort, and convenience are driving increasing electrical loads in vehicles. Automotive OEMs are gradually adopting AGM battery technology in ICE vehicles and electric vehicles. Battery manufacturers, such as Clarios, are working on Next-gen AGM (to bridge the gap between current AGM technology and 12V lithium-ion battery) for enhancing charge acceptance, improving fuel economy and CO2 emissions performance at a lower price point, allowing them to reap higher-margins.

The rising interest in PV/hybrid solutions in recent times due to the decline in components costs particularly those of solar panels and batteries is causing a significant shift from diesel to solar-hybrid systems.

5G is expected to become the backbone for telecommunication in the coming years. Most telecom operators are embarking on network upgrades and new build-outs in the next few years to accommodate the increasing traffic, to offer enhanced mobile broadband, to cater to IoT, and mission-critical applications. This trend, resulting in an increased infrastructure investment by Telecos and Tower companies, in turn is set to significantly boost demand for backup power systems essential to maintain nearly 100 percent uptime.

Report Scope



The report provides insights into the current global and regional market demand scenario and its outlook. The study offers a detailed analysis of various factors instrumental in affecting the growth of the battery market.



The report also addresses present and future market opportunities, market trends, developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on the battery market, important commercial developments, regions, and segments poised for the fastest-growth, competitive landscape. Further, battery market size, and demand forecast, growth rates will also be provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Primary

5.1.2 Secondary

5.2 By Chemistry

5.2.1 Lead Acid

5.2.2 Lithium-Ion

5.2.3 Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

5.2.4 Nickel Cadmium (NiCD)

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Automotive (SLI, EV, etc.)

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Portable Electronics

5.3.4 Others



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 BYD Co. Ltd.

7.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

7.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

7.4 Exide Technologies

7.5 GS Yuasa Corporation

7.6 Clarios

7.7 LG Chem Ltd.

7.8 Panasonic Corporation

7.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

7.10 Tesla



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kr78km

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

