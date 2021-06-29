Battery Electrolyte Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

Our exclusive report talks about current market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Request a Free Sample Report

The report on the battery electrolyte market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of binder-free electrodes for Li-ion batteries.

The battery electrolyte market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of wearable technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the battery electrolyte market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The battery electrolyte market covers the following areas:

Battery Electrolyte Market Sizing

Battery Electrolyte Market Forecast

Battery Electrolyte Market Analysis

Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40345

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. BASF SE

Daikin Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

OHARA Inc.

Stella Chemifa Corp.

and UBE Industries Ltd.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market - Global industrial uninterruptible power supply market is segmented by power rating (1-10 kVA, 10.1-20 kVA, 20.1-100 kVA, and 100.1 kVA and above), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and end-user (transport infrastructure, refining and petrochemical, process industry, power, and oil and gas).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Military Aircraft Battery Market - Global military aircraft battery market is segmented by type (lithium-based batteries, nickel-based batteries, and lead-acid batteries) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

Market segmentation by battery type

Comparison by battery type

Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Li-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of binder-free electrodes for Li-ion batteries

Rising adoption of wearable technologies

Capacity expansions and commencement of new battery manufacturing

plants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

BASF SE

Daikin Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

OHARA Inc.

Stella Chemifa Corp.

UBE Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/battery-electrolyte-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio