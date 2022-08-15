Battery Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2022: Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & BESS Integrated EVCS Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Energy Storage Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Growing need for steady and reliable electricity and energy storage systems in important infrastructures, initiatives related to modernization of the grid, rising use of energy storage systems based on lithium-ion battery due to its exceptional attributes, and use of grid energy storage solutions are driving gains in the global battery energy storage systems market.

Grid modernization initiatives including the movement to novel technologies such as smart grids are spurring demand for battery energy storage systems. Batteries aid in leveraging the capabilities of smart technologies. In 2019, in Dubai, a wind solar project that is smart-grid based was commenced by the KEPCO (Korean Electric Power Corporation). The project is likely to include a lithium-ion battery storage system (500 kWh) comprising 2000 IoT connected sensors in addition to smart meters. Battery energy storage systems are employed in various power applications for off- and on-grid flexibility.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Battery Energy Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.61% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.6% through the analysis period.

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Trigger Growth in Energy Storage Domain

Optimization of Plant Efficiency Using Smart Solutions for Energy Storage

Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries to Drive Market Momentum

Li-ion Batteries Vs Flow Batteries

Flow Batteries: One of the Key Battery Chemistries of BESS

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for BESS

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of BESS in the Long Run

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & BESS Integrated EVCS Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials and BESS Market

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Recycling of Battery Systems

Challenges Confronting the Global Battery Storage System Market

