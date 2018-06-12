Battery Honored as 'Boutique Agency of the Year' by ThinkLA

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 7, the independent advertising agency Battery took home top honors as "Boutique Agency of the Year" at the ThinkLA IDEA Awards Gala. ThinkLA is a nonprofit trade association that brings awareness to the creative community across Southern California.

Battery named 'Boutique Agency of the Year' by ThinkLA. (Photo credit: Christie Evans)

The award comes on the heels of significant momentum for Battery having been recognized as one of the top 20 Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Los Angeles Business Journal and recently honored by the D&AD Association, PromaxGames and The One Show, adding to a long list of industry accomplishments for this independent agency founded in 2013.

"I'm immensely grateful to our incredible Battery family and to ThinkLA for this honor. It proves you can be boutique in size while creating work for some of the world's biggest brands, driving their business through the roof," said Anson Sowby, CEO and co-founder of Battery.

"We're incredibly humbled and honored to be in such great company. We have the best team in the world and I continue to be inspired by them every day," said Philip Khosid, CCO and co-founder of Battery.

The prestigious award was presented during the ThinkLA IDEA Awards Gala, honoring the best and brightest from the region. Finalists and winners were selected by a high-profile jury and the full list of ThinkLA IDEA Awards honorees can be viewed online. For more information, visit https://www.thinkla.org/blogpost/1093745/303284/IDEA-Awards-Gala-2018.

About Battery

Battery is an independent creative ad agency that makes product advertising as sought-after as entertainment. Twice honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year and recognized as a Top 20 Fastest Growing Private Company in LA County in 2016 and 2017. Battery creates global campaigns for such clients as Netflix, AECOM, Activision Blizzard, LEGO and Mike's Hard Lemonade among others. More information can be found at www.batteryagency.com or follow them online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube.

About ThinkLA

ThinkLA is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association founded in 2006 to promote Los Angeles as a network of creativity and innovation in media, marketing and advertising. Celebrating their 11th year of service, they connect LA's creative community; grow ideas, business and talent; and inspire through education along with social and philanthropic events. www.thinkla.org

