Battery Industry Veteran Tim Poor Joins Advanced Cell Engineering as President

Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a Florida-based next-generation battery cell technology company, has hired Tim Poor as its president.

STUART, Fla. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a Florida-based next-generation battery cell technology company, has hired Tim Poor as its president. In addition to serving as chief executive officer of Dexmet Corporation and general manager of PPG Industries, Mr. Poor served on the executive teams at Aquion Energy and American Superconductor and other companies that develop and market advanced technologies.

"Tim is a proven leader with deep experience in commercializing new technologies including batteries and battery materials," said ACE's founder and Chairman, John Kaufman. "ACE's technology represents a substantial leap forward in battery chemistry for electric vehicles, and in a deeply competitive marketplace we need leaders like Tim to help us bring this important technology to market. We are thrilled to welcome him."

As president, Mr. Poor will lead the day-to-day operations for ACE, coordinating technology, sales and marketing teams to solidify a rapid go-to-market strategy for the company. ACE has developed Advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and LM:FP (lithium multi-metal iron phosphate) battery chemistries which offer considerably higher energy density in a safe, cost effective battery cell. Cells using ACE chemistries can be produced on standard manufacturing equipment, which means existing factories can easily be converted to the new technology. The firm has 3 patents pending with a fourth to be filed soon and is in active discussions with potential customers for licensing and commercial deployment.

"I am thrilled to join this extraordinary team at a transitional moment for the electric vehicle industry," said Mr. Poor. "ACE's advanced battery technology provides automakers with a high energy density cell that is safe and affordable without sacrificing range. I look forward to working with my colleagues at ACE to bring this technology to market."

Advanced Cell Engineering develops advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's advanced LFP and LM:FP battery technologies will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. The company is headquartered in Stuart, Florida, where it will also have a research lab and pilot production facility.

