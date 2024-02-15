Battery Management System Market to Hit $35.4 billion by 2030 Owing To Increasing Demand for BMS for E-bikes and E-vehicles | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Battery Management System Market, By Topologies (Distributed, Modular, and Centralized), By Components (Battery Management Unit and Communication Unit), and By Verticals (Automotive (E-Vehicles (EVs, HEVs, PHEVs, BEV, Racing vehicles and Electric Heavy Vehicles), Golf Cart, Medical Mobility Vehicles, E-Recreational Vehicles and Segways), Telecom, Energy (Grid, solar, wind, portable battery packs, energy storage systems, UPS), Drones, Consumer/Handheld (Power tools, vacuum cleaners, portable medical equipment and others)), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global battery management system market was valued at US$ 7.47 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.47% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

The Battery Management System (BMS) market is driven by two main factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is fueling the growth of the BMS market. The rising environmental concerns and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led to a significant shift towards electric vehicles globally. BMS plays a crucial role in monitoring and controlling the performance of batteries used in EVs, ensuring their safety, efficiency, and optimal functioning. As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, the demand for advanced BMS solutions is also expected to increase.

Battery Management System Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.40 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $2.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.47% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Topologies, By Components, By Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Decreasing profit margin for vendors • Complex structure of battery is expected to hinder the global market growth over the forecast period Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for electric vehicles worldwide • Growing demand for e-bikes, e-scooters, and S-Pedelecs

Secondly, the growing use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is driving the demand for energy storage systems. BMS plays a vital role in managing the performance, safety, and overall efficiency of battery storage systems. With the increasing investments in renewable energy projects, the demand for battery management systems is expected to surge.

Market Trends:

Two significant trends can be observed in the Battery Management System market. Firstly, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in BMS is gaining traction. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control capabilities, enhancing the overall performance and efficiency of battery systems. The integration of AI and IoT in BMS facilitates data analysis, improving battery performance and extending their lifespan.

Secondly, there is a growing emphasis on the development of wireless BMS solutions. The adoption of wireless BMS eliminates the need for intricate wiring systems, reduces installation and maintenance costs, and improves flexibility. Wireless BMS allows easy scalability and enables real-time monitoring, enhancing the safety and reliability of battery systems.

Market Opportunities:

The battery management system (BMS) market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As governments around the world embrace sustainable transportation solutions, the adoption of EVs is expected to soar. This surge in EVs necessitates advanced BMS to ensure the safe and efficient operation of their batteries.

Furthermore, the growing concern for reducing carbon emissions and the depletion of fossil fuels is leading to a shift towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. These renewable energy systems rely on batteries for energy storage, creating further demand for BMS.

The battery technology industry is witnessing continuous advancements, leading to the development of high-performance batteries. These batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, offer improved energy storage capacity, longer lifespan, and faster charging capabilities. However, these advanced batteries also require sophisticated BMS to monitor and regulate their performance.

As manufacturers invest in research and development to enhance battery technology, the demand for BMS also increases. BMS play a crucial role in optimizing the performance, safeguarding against overcharging or discharging, and prolonging the lifespan of these advanced batteries.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Marelli Holding Co, Ltd., a battery management technology company, expanded its technology solution for electric vehicles with the launch of distributed battery management system. This newly launched technology ensures superior flexibility and greater efficiency at a relatively lower cost by eliminating wired physical connections that are generally required in other battery management systems.

In September 2020, Analog Devices, Inc., a battery management system company, improved design flexibility and production by launching a wireless battery monitoring system without giving up range and accuracy during the battery's lifespan. This newly launched system can save 15% of the volume and 90% of the wiring. It can enable automakers to increase the production of electric vehicles over a large range of vehicle classes.

Key Market Takeaways:

Battery Management System Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21.47% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in battery technology.

On the basis of topologies, the distributed segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to its ability to offer better monitoring and control of individual battery cells, ensuring higher safety and performance.

In terms of components, the battery management unit is projected to be the dominating segment as it regulates battery parameters, provides real-time monitoring, and enables communication with other system components.

In the verticals segment, the automotive sector is expected to dominate due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for efficient battery management solutions to support their operation.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the battery management system market over the forecast period, driven by the presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers and increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation.

Key players operating in the battery management system market include AVL, Cummins, Inc, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, L&T Technology Services, and Merlin Equipment Ltd. These players are focusing on product innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

The battery management system market presents significant opportunities for growth, fueled by the rising demand for electric vehicles and advancements in battery technology. With the increasing adoption of EVs and the shift towards renewable energy systems, the demand for efficient BMS solutions will continue to rise. Players in the market need to focus on developing innovative and reliable BMS solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the automotive, telecom, energy, drones, and consumer handheld sectors. Additionally, geographical expansions and strategic collaborations can help companies gain a competitive edge in this rapidly growing market.

Read complete market research report, "Battery Management System Market, By Topologies, By Components, and By Verticals, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Battery Management System Market, By Topologies:

Distributed



Modular



Centralized

Global Battery Management System Market, By Components :

Battery Management Unit



Communication Unit

Global Battery Management System Market, By Verticals:

Automotive



Telecom



Energy



Drones



Consumer/Handheld

Global Battery Management System Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K . Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



