Battery Manufacturer BatteroTech Secures Distributorship with U.S. based Yelia Energy

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BatteroTech, a leading Chinese battery energy storage manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Los Angeles-based Yelia Energy, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the North American market. Yelia Energy will serve as the sole distributor for BatteroTech's cutting-edge products throughout North America.

Since its inception in July 2020, BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (BTL) has established itself as an industry leader in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, catering to the new energy industry. With two state-of-the-art R&D facilities and three manufacturing plants boasting a combined capacity of 79GWh, BTL is well-positioned to meet the diverse demands of the market.

Backed by Tsingshan Holdings Group, ranked No. 257 in the Fortune 500 in 2023 and being the world's largest nickel and stainless steel producer, BTL benefits from a robust and cost-effective supply chain, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential raw materials.

Leveraging its extensive sales effort, particularly in the United States, Yelia Energy aims to gain substantial market share in the North American energy storage sector with BTL's innovative solutions. Moreover, Yelia is dedicated to delivering a seamless service experience to its U.S. clientele.

About BatteroTech's New Products:

Continuing its legacy of innovation, BatteroTech has introduced its latest energy storage cell with a capacity of 314Ah, building upon the success of its 280Ah and 306Ah cells. This breakthrough represents the pinnacle of energy storage technology, combining enhanced energy density, extended cycle life, and advanced safety features. Notably, the precision energy management feature optimizes operational costs, ensuring maximum efficiency for storage systems. The 314Ah battery cell has received certifications including UN38.3, UL1973, UL9540A, and IEC62619, underscoring its reliability and safety.

