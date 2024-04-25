Battery Market, 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 48%. to the growth of the global market.

The battery market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America The U.S.

Canada Europe The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe APAC China

India Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa South America Chile

Brazil

Argentina

1. APAC - The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to drive nearly half of the global battery market's growth in the coming years. This surge is fueled by several key factors. Firstly, the decreasing cost of Li-ion batteries is spurring demand across various consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. India, in particular, is ramping up its domestic battery production efforts.

Additionally, APAC stands out as a global leader in mobile technology adoption, with China and India leading the pack. With over half of the world's mobile subscribers in this region, the demand for batteries is set to skyrocket. Technavio analysts have delved into the regional trends and drivers shaping this dynamic market landscape.

Research Analysis

The Battery Market encompasses a wide range of products and applications, including UPS devices, Lead-acid and Lithium-ion batteries, and various types of batteries manufactured by leading companies. These batteries find extensive use in sectors such as Electric Vehicles, Non-residential construction, Transportation, Grid storage, and more. Lead-acid Batteries, like SLI Batteries and Portable Batteries, continue to dominate certain markets due to their reliability and affordability.

However, Lithium-ion Batteries, used in Plug-in electric vehicles and Consumer Electronics, are gaining popularity for their high energy density and long cycle life. Battery technologies such as Flow Batteries, Sodium-sulfur Batteries, and Nickel-ion Batteries, are also making strides in the market, particularly in industrial applications and grid storage.

Hospitals, Schools, Offices, and Industrial plants all rely on these batteries for their power needs. In summary, the Battery Market is a dynamic and diverse industry, serving various sectors and applications, from Transportation to Grid storage, and from SLI Batteries to Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles.

Market Overview

The Battery market is a significant sector, encompassing Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion, and other types of batteries. These technologies offer various benefits, such as high energy density, long cycle life, and fast charging capabilities. The sector consists of manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers. Consumers include industries like telecommunications, renewable energy, and transportation.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy storage and the growing electric vehicle industry. The market is also influenced by regulatory policies and technological advancements. Companies like Chemicall, SCHOOLS, and Energys are key players in the sector. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing need for reliable and efficient energy storage solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

