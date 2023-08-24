Battery Market in Western Africa to grow by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026 | Shift of the automotive industry toward EV boosts the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Africa battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  3.46% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market in Western Africa
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market in Western Africa

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Battery Market In Western Africa - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Stationary and Mobile), and Geography (Nigeria, Ghana, and the Rest of Western Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the stationary segment will be significant during the forecast period. there is an increasing demand for stationary batteries across industrial and telecom sectors due to the rising need for power storage and an uninterrupted electricity supply. Thus, the increasing requirement of this segment will positively impact the growth of this segment. Hence, such wide applications are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

Battery Market In Western Africa – Market Dynamics
Key Driver-
The increasing shift in the automotive industry towards EVs drives market growth during the forecast period. 

Significant Trends-

The increasing number of microgrid installations is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.  

Major Challenge-

The declining cost of lithium batteries due to improvements in production scale and manufacturing efficiency is a major challenge hindering market growth.  Tesla is a US-based energy storage and automotive company whose main objective is to reduce the cost of  Li-ion batteries to USD 100 per kWh with the commissioning of its Gigafactory.  Several companies are enhancing Li-ion batteries in every possible way, resulting in a year-by-year decline in the cost of these batteries. Thus the product offering of market players producing lithium-ion batteries is becoming more competitive with the advent of substitute technologies including lead-acid batteries and Ni-MH batteries. Hence, such factors are negatively impacting the market growth which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Battery Market In Western Africa report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Western Africa battery market between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the Western Africa battery market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Western Africa battery market across Nigeria, Ghana, and the Rest of Western Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Western Africa battery market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flow battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 510.03 million. This flow battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (redox and hybrid), variant (large scale and compact), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for battery energy storage to address the erratic nature of renewables is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The electrolyzers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.79 million. This electrolyzers market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (energy, mobility, industrial, and grid injection), technology (alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane, solid oxide, and anion exchange membrane), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for hydrogen electrolyzers from the industrial sector is the key factor driving the growth of the market. 

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation 

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Lottery Market in North America is to grow by USD 50.25 billion from 2021 to 2026 | New launches to boost the market growth- Technavio

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine to Grow by USD 932.10 MW from 2021 to 2026 | Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy to boost the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.