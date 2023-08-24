Battery Market in Western Africa to grow by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026 | Shift of the automotive industry toward EV boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Africa battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Battery Market in Western Africa

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Battery Market In Western Africa - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Stationary and Mobile), and Geography (Nigeria, Ghana, and the Rest of Western Africa).

The market share growth by the stationary segment will be significant during the forecast period. there is an increasing demand for stationary batteries across industrial and telecom sectors due to the rising need for power storage and an uninterrupted electricity supply. Thus, the increasing requirement of this segment will positively impact the growth of this segment. Hence, such wide applications are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

Battery Market In Western Africa – Market Dynamics

Key Driver-

The increasing shift in the automotive industry towards EVs drives market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends-

The increasing number of microgrid installations is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge-

The declining cost of lithium batteries due to improvements in production scale and manufacturing efficiency is a major challenge hindering market growth. Tesla is a US-based energy storage and automotive company whose main objective is to reduce the cost of Li-ion batteries to USD 100 per kWh with the commissioning of its Gigafactory. Several companies are enhancing Li-ion batteries in every possible way, resulting in a year-by-year decline in the cost of these batteries. Thus the product offering of market players producing lithium-ion batteries is becoming more competitive with the advent of substitute technologies including lead-acid batteries and Ni-MH batteries. Hence, such factors are negatively impacting the market growth which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Battery Market In Western Africa report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Western Africa battery market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the Western Africa battery market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Western Africa battery market across Nigeria , Ghana , and the Rest of Western Africa

, , and the Rest of A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Western Africa battery market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flow battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 510.03 million. This flow battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (redox and hybrid), variant (large scale and compact), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for battery energy storage to address the erratic nature of renewables is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The electrolyzers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.79 million. This electrolyzers market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (energy, mobility, industrial, and grid injection), technology (alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane, solid oxide, and anion exchange membrane), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for hydrogen electrolyzers from the industrial sector is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio