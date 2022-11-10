Battery Market Size in the Telecommunication Industry to Grow by USD 5.95 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

Nov 10, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery market size in the telecommunication industry is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion at a CAGR of 13.45% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The market is segmented by product and geography and is curated by covering all market trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and impeccable growth strategies. All major aspects, including a detailed analysis of the market overview, opportunities, market drivers, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis are covered to help organizations with decision-making strategies. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Vendor Landscape of the Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry
The global battery market in the telecommunication industry is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Intense competition, frequent changes in government policies, rapid advances in technology, and environmental regulations are some of the key factors that challenge market growth. The declining prices of Li-ion batteries and changing preferences of end-users toward other advanced batteries will also pose a stiff challenge for vendors.
Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry Split by Product
- Lead-acid battery: The lead-acid battery segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment will grow at a moderate rate due to the upsurge in the number of telecom towers globally, as lead-acid batteries are primarily used in the energy storage markets. Innovations such as adding carbon value to lead-acid batteries help in raising efficiency and overcoming technical drawbacks associated with short lifecycle, slow charging, and maintenance requirements.
- Li-ion battery
- Others
Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry Split by Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Top Key players of the Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry
- Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
- Amara Raja Group
- Battrix Ltd.
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- GAZ Gerate und Akkumulatorenwerk Zwickau GmbH
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- LG Corp.
- MIDAC SpA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Polarium Energy Solutions AB
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Star Battery Ltd.
- TotalEnergies SE
- Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics of the Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry
The battery market in the telecommunication industry will be impacted by the declining Li-ion battery prices. Apart from this, other market trends include the increasing need for rural electrification and the high operating costs of telecom towers. In addition, an increase in power consumption will aid in market growth. The rising focus on green telecom towers and the rise in data usage will augment market growth during the forecast period as well.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects
- What was the size of the global battery market in the telecommunication industry by value in 2021?
- What will be the size of the global battery market in the telecommunication industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global battery market in the telecommunication industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global battery market in the telecommunication industry?
Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.29
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Battrix Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., GAZ Gerate und Akkumulatorenwerk Zwickau GmbH, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Star Battery Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH
- Exhibit 89: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amara Raja Group
- Exhibit 92: Amara Raja Group - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Amara Raja Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Amara Raja Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Amara Raja Group - Segment focus
- 10.5 C and D Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 96: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 99: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 EnerSys
- Exhibit 103: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 104: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: EnerSys - Key news
- Exhibit 106: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 GS Yuasa Corp.
- Exhibit 112: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 TotalEnergies SE
- Exhibit 125: TotalEnergies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 126: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: TotalEnergies SE - Key news
- Exhibit 128: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
