Battery Materials Market Grow at 8.62% CAGR to 2023, Led by Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial Applications

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 170 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator), Application (Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023"

Key players operational in the market include Umicore (Belgium), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), POSCO (South Korea), Johnson Matthey (UK), Hitachi Chemical Company (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), and Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Japan), among others.

Lithium-ion segment is expected to be fastest-growing battery type segment of battery materials market during forecast period. Automobile manufacturers have started focusing on EVs, as several countries and their governments have taken initiatives towards a green environment and lower CO2 emission. Growing use of EVs & use of portable electronic devices are likely to drive lithium-ion battery materials market during forecast period.

The growth of battery materials market is driven by the high demand for battery energy in APAC countries. The high demand for battery from the automotive sector due to the increase in the use of EVs and industrial sectors powered by usage in telecom, railways, power, and other industrial applications are driving the battery materials market in APAC.

Report covers battery materials market for battery materials and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating market size and the potential of the battery materials market across different battery types, materials, applications, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of Battery Materials

Raw Material Suppliers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Battery Materials

Automobile Manufacturers

Government & Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

Global battery materials market for rechargeable batteries has been covered in detail in this report. Current market demand and forecasts have also been included to provide a comprehensive market scenario. Global battery materials market is driven by increase in demand for EVs and various consumer electronics. Electric vehicle subsegments is expected to be the largest lithium-ion application segment during forecast period.

APAC accounts for a major share of overall battery materials market. Major factors driving growth of APAC battery materials market include high demand for battery energy systems in APAC countries, along with several battery consumers (automobile, portable device, and industrial) entering global market with a larger presence in the APAC countries. Drivers for market growth in APAC countries include the shifting preference from fuel energy to battery energy due to regulations on CO2 emissions and government support through policy changes and subsidies.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 32%, Tier 2 - 38%, and Others - 30%

Tier 1 - 32%, Tier 2 - 38%, and Others - 30% By Designation: C-level - 42%, Director-level - 31%, and Others - 27%

C-level - 42%, Director-level - 31%, and Others - 27% By Region: North America - 59%, Europe - 19%, APAC - 12%, RoW - 10%

