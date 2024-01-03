Battery Materials Market Size Projected to Reach USD 171.0 billion by 2031, With 13.6% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Research and development activities and demand for recycling facilities will create a market for battery materials.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery materials industry was worth US$ 54.5 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 13.6% is projected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 171.0 billion. Global efforts to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy sources are driving the battery materials market. The storage and efficient utilization of renewable energy depends on batteries.

Raw material security and supply chain security play a critical role. For battery manufacturers, stable raw material supplies become increasingly important as demand increases. Besides lithium-ion batteries, other chemistries are being explored, including potassium-ion, sodium-ion, and even lithium-sulfur. Increasing demand for batteries is driving the need for recycling and sustainable production. Companies are recovering and reusing discarded batteries in order to reduce their environmental impact and dependence on resources.

With the advancement of nanotechnology and material science, materials with improved properties have been developed. To improve battery performance and meet specific challenges, other design innovations have been made in addition to nanomaterials and two-dimensional materials. Cobalt mining and its environmental impact have prompted battery formulations to reduce or eliminate cobalt. Battery energy density was increased by nickel, on the other hand, making nickel in high demand.

Next-generation batteries may be possible with solid-state batteries. In addition to increasing energy density, solid-state batteries are potentially safer and less expensive. As solid-state batteries came closer to commercialization, research and development were being conducted to overcome technical challenges. Batteries are increasingly being recycled and a circular economy is being created for battery materials as adoption grows. Concerns about environmental degradation and the need to mitigate resource depletion drove this decision.

Battery Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 54.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 171.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.6 % No. of Pages 439 Pages Segments covered Material, Application, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on application, demand for primary batteries is expected to drive the market for battery materials.

A greater emphasis on anode materials is likely to create opportunities for battery materials to thrive in the future.

Battery materials are in high demand in the electrical & electronics industry.

The market share of battery materials was held by North America in 2022.

Global Battery Materials Market: Growth Drivers

The growing popularity of electric vehicles largely drives the market growth of battery materials. Rechargeable batteries are increasingly used in electric vehicles worldwide, which increases battery material demand.

As renewable energy sources like solar and wind power become more common, energy storage systems, including grid storage and residential storage, will become more important. The materials used in batteries enhance enhanced storage capacity and efficiency.

Electric vehicles and renewable energy production are being encouraged worldwide through incentives and policies. As a result, investors are investing in battery technology, thereby increasing the demand for battery materials.

Researchers are continually researching and developing battery technology, which leads to improved performance, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency. Material advancements are incorporated into the market as new materials are developed.

A growing number of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices, create a demand for high-performance batteries. In turn, this creates a need for more advanced battery materials. Cleaner energy sources are becoming more popular as awareness of environmental issues grows. Battery technologies can enable renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

Global Battery Materials Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market for battery materials in the market . Electric vehicle demand is closely tied to battery materials in the United States . North America has seen an increase in the number of electric vehicles being produced, with many automakers planning to produce more electric vehicles.

. Electric vehicle demand is closely tied to battery materials in . has seen an increase in the number of electric vehicles being produced, with many automakers planning to produce more electric vehicles. Government policies and incentives can also affect the demand for battery materials. North American governments have promoted electric vehicles and clean energy technologies, which may drive the global demand for batteries. The demand for energy storage solutions is growing beyond electric vehicles, such as grid storage and residential storage. The use of battery technologies in these applications contributes significantly to battery demand overall.

Global Battery Materials Market: Key Players

Major battery material manufacturers are using several organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their market presence. Their production capability is being expanded to meet the increase in demand.

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

FMC Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Arkema

American Elements

UBE Corporation

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Key Developments

In December 2023, Hindalco Industries announced that it would increase its production capacity of fine aluminum foil for rechargeable batteries , in response to the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

, in response to the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. In December 2023 , India's leading battery recycling company, Lohum Cleantech Pvt Ltd (Lohum), has entered the UAE market to build the UAE's first electric vehicle battery recycling plant by partnering with the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE, and BEEAH, a sustainability and smart solutions provider in the Middle East .

Global Battery Materials Market: Segmentation

By Material

Anode Lithium Cobalt Lead Carbon Graphite Magnesium Others

Cathode Magnesium Dioxide Lithium Magnesium Oxide Lead Dioxide Lithium Cobalt Oxide Nickel Magnesium Cobalt Nickel Cobalt Aluminum

Electrolyte Ammonium Chloride Zinc Carbon Alkali Metal Hydroxide Sulfuric Acid Others

Binder

Others

By Application

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

By End User

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Locomotive Marine

Consumer Goods Electrical & Electronic Devices Others

Industrial Energy Storage Tools & Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

