Battery Monitoring Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 9.48 Bn, ABB Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 9.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Monitoring Systems Market 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Battery Monitoring Systems Market

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BMS Powersafe, C and D Technologies Inc., Crucial Power Products, Curtis Instruments Inc., Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., Elithion Inc., General Electric Co., HBL Power Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Lithium Werks, NXP Semiconductors NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Texas Instruments Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers battery monitoring systems to check battery voltage and temperature; verify that all connections are free of dust, corrosion, or leakage; and check ventilation.

The company offers battery management that offers a broad portfolio of high-performance battery management IC devices, including battery chargers, companion battery charge controllers, and battery backup managers.

The company offers battery management that offers a broad portfolio of high-performance battery management IC devices, including battery chargers, companion battery charge controllers, and battery backup managers. Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers battery cell balancing and monitoring in order to keep Li-ion cells within their allowed operational ranges regarding voltages, currents, and temperatures dedicated cell monitoring controllers are being used.

Market Segmentation

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Split by End-user

Automotive: The automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry in the coming years are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Energy



Telecom and data center

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Split by Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the need to improve the environment as well as energy security in fast-growing economies such as Japan, China, and India. China and Japan are the key countries for the battery monitoring systems market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

, , and . and are the key countries for the battery monitoring systems market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in .

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects

What was the size of the global battery monitoring systems industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global battery monitoring systems industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global battery monitoring systems industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global battery monitoring systems market?

Battery Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BMS Powersafe, C and D Technologies Inc., Crucial Power Products, Curtis Instruments Inc., Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., Elithion Inc., General Electric Co., HBL Power Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Lithium Werks, NXP Semiconductors NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Texas Instruments Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

