Battery Park Montessori Celebrates 10 Years of Educational Excellence and Growth as New York City's First Trilingual Montessori School

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Park Montessori is thrilled to announce its 10th-Anniversary and Expansion celebration on Friday, October 27, 2023, commemorating a decade of providing exceptional trilingual immersion (Mandarin, Spanish, and English) with an authentic Montessori education to young learners in the heart of New York City.

Event Details

Battery Park Montessori students practice independence and free movement within a structured learning environment

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 5:00 PM

Reception: 6:00 PM

Location: Battery Park Montessori, 21 South End Avenue, New York City , NY

The celebration will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony, marking Battery Park Montessori's commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a love for learning. The event will feature esteemed speakers, including Green Ivy International School's CEO, Mr. Chip Miller; Head of School, Anna Rita Pergolizzi-Wentworth; Battery Park Montessori alumni; and distinguished guests.

Battery Park Montessori's 10th-anniversary celebration will also include a reception and tour of the newly expanded Nursery Ones classrooms, offering a sneak peek into the school's thoughtfully designed, child-centered spaces that create a platform for this enriched, immersive trilingual Montessori experience.

Join us on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 5:00 PM as we celebrate Battery Park Montessori's 10th Anniversary and Expansion Celebration and reflect on a decade of educational excellence. We invite the media, alumni, families, and the community to share in this momentous occasion. Guests are asked to RSVP. Please call 718-925-1873.

As Battery Park Montessori marks this significant milestone, it looks forward to the next decade of empowering children to reach their full potential, embrace their natural curiosity, and become responsible, culturally confident, global citizens.

Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact Kathleen Hawkins at [email protected] or call 510-685-5375.

About Green Ivy's Family of Schools

Green Ivy International Schools is a modern, progressive, child-centered organization that develops and grows schools based on a foundation of engaged and collaborative learning. Green Ivy's network of independent private schools spans coast to coast from lower Manhattan to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Battery Park Montessori, located at 21 South End Avenue, is an authentic trilingual Montessori serving Battery Park City since 2013. Its enhanced trilingual Montessori program, from Nursery Ones through Kindergarten, encourages confidence, responsibility, global awareness, and appreciation of the Earth, and provides children with a strong foundation for their education and future.

Pine Street School, located at 25 Pine Street in the Financial District, is a fully accredited International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years Program from Nursery through Grade 8 with Spanish or Mandarin immersion tracks. Pine Street School delivers a rigorous, inquiry-based approach to learning, prioritizing student agency, innovative technology integration, and a globally minded culture. Pine Street School is an Apple Distinguished School.

Green Ivy Silicon Valley, located at 540 Sands Drive, San Jose, CA, will be among the first Kindergarten through Grade 8 independent schools in Silicon Valley to offer Spanish and Mandarin immersion tracks with its foundation in international IB curriculum and innovative, child-centered development. Opening Fall 2024, Green Ivy Silicon Valley is currently accepting applications.

More information on Green Ivy, Pine Street School, Battery Park Montessori, and Green Ivy Silicon Valley can be found at www.greenivy.com.

