Battery Production Machine Market To Touch USD 36,409 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the battery production machine market was USD 7,227 million in 2022, and it will touch USD 36,409 million by 2030, powering at a rate of 22.40% in the years to come, as stated by P&S Intelligence.

Coating & Drying Machinery Demand To Grow Fastest

The coating & drying category will grow the fastest, with a rate of 23.6%, in the future. The negative electrode, positive electrode, and separator, which isolates the two poles, are all made from specific materials placed on the substrate, for creating the layered electrode.

Another significant step in the production of these energy storage systems is drying. A novel technique—dry coating—eliminates the normal drying stage. A powder, mixed with a precise polymeric binder acting as an adhesive, is applied to the metal foil.

Next, the mixture is exposed to pressure and changes in temperature, helping it adhere to the foil.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/battery-production-machine-market/report-sample

Demand for Battery Production Machines Is Rising in Automotive Industry

The automotive category will grow at the highest rate, of around 26%, in the near future.

The production of 60 million automobiles annually is responsible for about 50% of the world's oil use. The strong requirement will, thus, derive from the increasing wealth of the middle class and a substantial young population.

Though EVs are not a new trend, they are quickly reaching the top of the global automotive industry, with sales reaching record levels in 2021. Further, the U.S. has targeted a 50% share for EVs by 2030. The urgent necessity to achieve global sustainability goals is powering the sales of electric and hybrid automobiles.

APAC Has Largest Share of Revenue

The APAC region dominates the market with an around 36% share. Because of the advantages they provide and the decreasing cost of lithium-ion batteries, the usage of integrated energy storage solutions with these batteries will increase.

Browse detailed report on Battery Production Machine Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Additionally, the automotive sector of China is advancing rapidly, with the country being the strongest force behind the global EV revolution.

Thus, for five years in a row, China has been the largest buyer of Li-ion batteries. It is also the frontrunner in battery production, with CATL, the biggest battery producer in the country, having captured around 35% of the global Li-ion battery industry in the initial three months of 2022.

Battery Production Machine Market Report Coverage

By Machine Type

Mixing

Coating & Drying

Calendaring

Slitting

Electrode Stacking

Assembly & Handling

Formation & Testing Machine

By Battery Type

Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

By Application

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Industrial

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Battery Management System Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Li-Ion Battery Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Lithium-ion Battery Metals Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:



Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence