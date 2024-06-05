Battery Recycling Initiative for World Environment Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further the mission of World Environment Day, Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling materials and management company, and Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, are collaborating to expand battery recycling services across the nation.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, is a global platform for inspiring positive change, celebrating environmental action and the power of governments, businesses and individuals to create a more sustainable world. By choosing to recycle old, used and damaged batteries, consumers can protect the environment, contribute to a circular economy, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and help repurpose the hazardous materials found within batteries, thereby creating a cleaner and safer world.

Through this collaboration, Batteries Plus will leverage the expansive reach and vertically integrated services of Cirba Solutions to handle the collection and processing of all batteries that are brought to one of the more than 700 Batteries Plus locations across the country.

"The expansion of our relationship with Cirba Solutions will greatly improve the customer experience and reduce the risk of batteries ending up in material recovery facilities that handle curbside recycling where they pose safety and environmental risks," said Kirtis Hill, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Batteries Plus. "On top of that, offering our locations access to Cirba Solutions is key to being a full-service provider to our customers, supporters and franchisees and confirms that our outstanding service continues to set us apart."

This expansive battery recycling program includes collecting, transporting and processing household batteries and small electronics. These batteries help support the growing demand for domestically produced sustainable battery-grade materials. After collecting the batteries from Batteries Plus retail locations, Cirba Solutions will process the batteries to extract the critical minerals for use as valuable feedstock to produce new batteries.

"Cirba Solutions is thrilled to become the premier partner of Batteries Plus for battery services, building upon a rich 14-year history of collaboration," said Jay Wago, Chief Commercial Officer of Cirba Solutions. "By partnering with Batteries Plus, Cirba Solutions has the opportunity to extract the critical minerals from batteries through the franchise's vast and expanding network of stores across the U.S."

Batteries Plus makes it easy to recycle used batteries by providing convenient local locations for consumers to deposit batteries of all kinds. Ranging from lead acid to household to lithium-ion batteries, consumers can search for a nearby Batteries Plus location, and drop them off at the most convenient location. Fees may apply and will vary by location based on local and state regulations. Recycling batteries not only supports the future for battery producers, ensuring they have sustainable sources of material, it also supports the future health of our planet.

World Environment Day is the biggest international day for the environment and has been held annually since 1973. Recycling batteries makes a positive impact on the environment because the recycled materials can be reused to make new products, fewer materials are going into landfills and it conserves natural resources.

ABOUT CIRBA SOLUTIONS

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials, and supplying these materials back into the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform, its full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS

Batteries Plus is a specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting consumer's power needs but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com .

