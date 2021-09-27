Battery Recycling Market Progresses at 9% CAGR While Witnessing Emergence of Accurec Recycling GmbH and Battery Solutions LLC as Prominent Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery recycling market is set to grow by USD 6.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Battery Recycling Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
10.80%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 9%
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
115
|
Incremental Growth
|
USD 6.28 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Battery Chemistry; Battery Source; Geography
|
By Battery Chemistry
|
|
By Battery Source
|
|
By Region
|
The battery recycling market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap, legislation support for battery recycling, and increasing urbanization in emerging markets. However, the lead contamination of the environment will hamper market growth.
View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Battery Recycling market research:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44465
Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, The Doe Run Resources Corp., and Umicore are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the battery recycling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The report also covers the following areas:
- Battery Recycling Market size
- Battery Recycling Market trends
- Battery Recycling Market industry analysis
Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence! Download Battery Recycling Market to uncover report coverage:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist battery recycling market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the battery recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the battery recycling market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery recycling market vendors
Related Reports:
Primary Battery Recycling Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Secondary Battery Recycling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Battery Chemistry
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery Chemistry
- Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lithium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery Chemistry
Market Segmentation by Battery Source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery Source
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronic appliance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery Source
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accurec Recycling GmbH
- Battery Solutions LLC
- Call2Recycle Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Gravita India Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- The Doe Run Resources Corp.
- Umicore
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article