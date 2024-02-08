Battery Recycling Market size to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 to 2027, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

The battery recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The widening lithium supply-demand gap is notably driving the market. However, factors such as lead contamination in the environment may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the market including  Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Ecobat LLC, EnerSys, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, Exide Industries Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Gopher Resource LLC, Gravita India Ltd., SungEel Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Terrapure Environmental, Umicore SA, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Fortum Oyj, Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Onto Technology LLC, and Raw Materials Co. Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Recycling Market 2023-2027
Accurec Recycling GmbH - The company offers services for Nickel Cadmium batteries, Nickel Metal hybrid batteries and Lithium batteries.

The market is segmented by Source (Automotive, Electronic appliance, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • APAC will account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region holds a dominant position in the global market, primarily attributed to the presence of numerous major manufacturers and manufacturing facilities for battery-powered equipment and automobiles within the region. Furthermore, the increasing use of consumer electronics and vehicles is propelled by growing household incomes and elevated living standards across APAC.
  • The automotive segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Addressing environmental concerns associated with battery disposal

The industry focuses on sustainable energy storage and eco-friendly battery disposal through recycled batteries and battery waste management. Lithium-ion battery recycling and battery recovery technologies play a crucial role in promoting a circular economy for batteries. By reprocessing batteries, the market generates secondary raw materials while addressing environmental concerns associated with battery disposal, advancing toward a greener future.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

