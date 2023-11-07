Battery Recycling Market to increase by USD 9.2 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 9.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period. The battery recycling market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid battery recycling market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Widening lithium supply-demand gap. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Ecobat LLC, EnerSys, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, Exide Industries Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Gopher Resource LLC, Gravita India Ltd., SungEel Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Terrapure Environmental, Umicore SA, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Fortum Oyj, Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Onto Technology LLC, and Raw Materials Co. Inc. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Recycling Market 2023-2027

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Accurec Recycling GmbH - The company offers battery recycling services for Nickel Cadmium batteries, Nickel Metal hybrid batteries and Lithium batteries

The company offers battery recycling services for Nickel Cadmium batteries, Nickel Metal hybrid batteries and Lithium batteries Aqua Metals Inc. - The company offers battery recycling services for Lithium-ion batteries through its AquaRefining methodology, which is the cleanest and most cost-efficient lithium-ion recycling solution.

Battery Recycling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the automotive segment, lead-acid batteries find application in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, serving crucial roles in start, light, and ignition (SLI) systems for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as well as in start/stop applications for both traditional vehicles and EVs. The automotive industry's need for lead-acid batteries remains substantial. This demand is fueled by factors such as an improving economic climate, evolving consumer lifestyles characterized by increased confidence, and a growing preference for new, technologically advanced, and fuel-efficient vehicles. The consistent expansion of the economy, industrialization, infrastructure development, and higher disposable incomes collectively contribute to the rising demand for motor vehicles.

APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region holds a dominant position in the global battery recycling market, primarily attributed to the presence of numerous major battery manufacturers and manufacturing facilities for battery-powered equipment and automobiles within the region. Furthermore, the increasing use of consumer electronics and vehicles is propelled by growing household incomes and elevated living standards across APAC. Escalating environmental concerns arising from improper battery disposal practices is a significant driver of growth in the regional battery recycling market. Given the substantial consumption of batteries in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and energy storage, recycling batteries has evolved into an imperative. Additionally, many countries are actively addressing these concerns and striving to combat the pollution stemming from inadequate battery disposal methods.

