Battery Resourcers announces new site expansions in Massachusetts and Michigan to support accelerated growth

More than just a battery recycling service, Battery Resourcers is a battery materials company providing multiple material re-entry options into the battery supply chain. Materials produced range from critical metals (lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese) to more highly engineered battery materials such as cathode precursors, cathode active materials and battery-grade graphite. With this expansion and opening of additional United States facilities, Battery Resourcers has positioned itself as a leading company in the production of sustainable battery materials to support the needs of battery producers and vehicle equipment manufacturers as they expand their electric vehicle (EV) production.

"The completion of this comprehensive expansion project is a critical milestone for Battery Resourcers," shares Michael O'Kronley, CEO and director of Battery Resourcers. "With this strategic facility conversion, paired with multiple expansions, Battery Resourcers has the increased capability and capacity for processing end-of-life, warranty return and production scrap batteries into cathode active material for new battery production."

As part of this important expansion, the current Battery Resourcers operation center in Worcester, Massachusetts will be converted into a mechanical shredding operation, including disassembly, discharge and shredding operation for cells, modules and complete battery packs. In addition to research and development support, the Worcester operation will be part of the company's spoke network to support the rapidly expanding EV market.

The brand new facility in Westborough, Massachusetts will process black mass to cathode precursor material and purify the recovered graphite to battery grade at a purity level higher than 99.9%. The battery material research and development team will also be relocated to Westborough to closely integrate lab development and increased manufacturing scaling efforts. The Novi, Michigan facility will support the company's commitment to developing and commercializing battery materials, including the sintering and finishing of high-energy density nickel manganese cobalt cathode. The Novi site also contains a state of the art materials analytical lab, as well as lab scale battery production and test capabilities, to fully evaluate the performance of Battery Resourcers' battery materials.

To discover the Battery Resourcers battery recycling and material process, and to learn more about its strategic expansion, visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/.

ABOUT BATTERY RESOURCERS

Based in Worcester, Mass., Battery Resourcers operates the world's most efficient lithium-ion battery recycling process. Unlike other battery recycling companies, Battery Resourcers offers a fundamentally new approach to lithium-ion battery manufacturing, starting with a mixed stream of used lithium-ion batteries or production scrap and ending with the production of finished, battery-ready cathode active materials. The company is also engineering a novel process for graphite recovery and purification, which will enable it to return both the cathode and anode active materials back to manufacturers of new batteries. Founded in 2015 with a mission of returning 100% of battery active materials back into new batteries, the company today makes EV-grade, finished cathode active materials that meet or exceed the performance requirements set by other industry-leading brands.

