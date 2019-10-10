Battery Solutions Company Offers Fleet Managers Game-Changing Nosebox Option

The OneConnect with interior light control nosebox is different from comparable products connecting power from tractors to trailer electrical systems. It's an improved, streamlined option which offers users an all-in-one option that saves space, money and improves efficiency. The OneConnect consolidates electrical connections into one easily adjustable, aesthetically-appealing system with built-in light control capabilities.

The OneConnect is yet another product Purkeys developed and engineered with the express goal of keeping their customers charged and on the road in a compact, user-friendly deliverable. The OneConnect was designed for fleets who do not need liftgate charging systems, but could benefit from a multi-use nosebox that eliminates the need for multiple noseboxes and the associated clutter and upkeep frustrations. The OneConnect also features a downward facing receptacle which prevents water build-up and corrosion.

Purkeys has increasingly made an impact in the commercial trucking industry since 1990. The company provides products, resources, and training in liftgate charging, inverters, pallet jack charging, solar charging, audio interrupters, dump trailer charging, and more.

The company houses an engineering research team committed to furthering innovation and solutions in the trucking industry. Purkeys deeply believes in the quality of their products and is proud to offer a 3-year warranty and looks forward to continually serving customers with cutting-edge products and second-to-none service.

The OneConnect nosebox is available in 7-way, 7-way/dual pole, dual pole and dual pole/single pole configurations. To learn more, call 1-800-219-1269 or email info@purkeys.net .

Purkeys, based in Lowell, Ark., provides premier products and matchless support in the commercial trucking industry. In an industry immeasurably concerned with on-time delivery and time-optimization, the company focuses their business on providing innovative solutions for battery and charging needs. Purkeys understands the challenges fleet operators face and pairs that knowledge with cutting-edge engineering to provide products that identify electrical problems before breakdowns. With more than 28 years of industry experience, the professionals at Purkeys are experts on maximizing efficiency and minimizing downtime.

