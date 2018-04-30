Battery Storage: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Electricity storage, principally in the form of lithium-ion batteries, is widely regarded as the next big thing that will transform all sectors of the power business. Industrial Info is tracking roughly three dozen battery-storage projects in the U.S. valued at slightly more than $1 billion. Many analysts expect that to grow significantly in the next few years. But a research firm is asking whether the minerals required to build the batteries will remain available in sufficient quantities to support the bright future being sketched out.
