Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics to Reach $31.13 Billion by 2031 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 23.07% between 2022 and 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics - A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size of the global battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics was $4.46 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $31.13 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for battery thermal management system for mobility and consumer electronics:

Rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

Increasing stringent government regulations

The detailed study is a compilation of 125 market data tables and 39 figures spread through 226 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1354&type=toc

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Sanyam Tetarwal, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics is growing due to increasing demand for advanced solutions for emission reduction and protection from safety hazards. The rising demand for electric vehicles will provide growth in the battery thermal management system market for mobility segment. In contrast, the growing complexities in the integrity of the electronics system will hamper the consumer electronics battery thermal management system market growth in the future."

Make an inquiry before buying à https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

3M

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Mahle GmbH

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

BorgWarner Inc.

VOSS Automotive GmbH

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Grayson Thermal Systems

Polymer Science, Inc.

LG Chem.

Gentherm Incorporated

Continental AG

Calogy Solutions

Carrar

Amionx

Recent Developments in the Global Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility And Consumer Electronics

In March 2022 , Hanon Systems expanded its thermal management production by launching a new facility in Hubei, China . The plant would focus on developing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electric vehicles.

, Hanon Systems expanded its thermal management production by launching a new facility in . The plant would focus on developing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electric vehicles. In February 2021 , Mahle GmbH acquired Keihin Corporation's thermal management business in Thailand , Japan , and the U.S.

Mobility to Edge Over Consumer Electronics as the Leading Application

The major objective of having a battery thermal management system is to prevent accelerated battery deterioration by managing the heat generated by its components for continuous operation at optimum temperature.

According to the latest study by BIS Research, it is the application of batter thermal management system in the mobility segment that is expected to lead the market.

As per the study, the mobility segment dominated the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics in 2021 and was the largest segment due to the rising sales of electric vehicles across the globe.

Why Should You Buy The Report?

This exclusive report on the global battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics will help in the following ways:

Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread

The analysis of key start-ups and patents analysis across the region.

Request a FREE sample of this report here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1354&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Refrigeration Components Market For Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) And Charging System For Electric Vehicles

Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market

Structural Adhesives And Sealants For EV Batteries

Acoustic And Thermal Insulation Market For Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research