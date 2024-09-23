Battery Thermal Management System Market to Reach $7.3 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Proper thermal management in electric vehicles (EVs) is crucial for ensuring safety by preventing overheating, thermal runaway, and potential battery fires. Thermal management systems monitor and regulate the temperature of the battery pack during operation. These systems prevent excessive heat buildup that could lead to overheating by keeping the battery within safe operating limits.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Battery Thermal Management System Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Technology (Active Systems and Passive Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Others), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Solid-State Battery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030". According to the report, the battery thermal management system market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15776

Prime determinants of growth

The global battery thermal management system market is experiencing growth due to shift towards electric vehicles. However, the initial investment required for integrating advanced BTMS in vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the battery thermal management system market. Moreover, innovation in materials, software algorithms, and cooling/heating techniques presents opportunities to develop efficient and cost-effective battery thermal management system solutions during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.2 billion Market Size in 2030 $7.3 billion CAGR 12.4 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Propulsion, Technology, Vehicle Type, Battery Type, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of electric vehicles

Increase in demand for energy storage solutions Opportunity Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities into the battery thermal management system Restraint High initial costs in developing and implementing advanced battery thermal management systems

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) represent a unique segment in the automotive industry, combining features of both traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric propulsion systems. Unlike battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which rely solely on electric power stored in batteries, PHEVs integrate a smaller battery pack alongside an internal combustion engine. This hybridization allows PHEVs to offer extended range and flexibility, appealing to consumers who may have concerns about range anxiety or the availability of charging infrastructure.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/battery-thermal-management-system-market

The active system segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

Active systems actively control the temperature of batteries using mechanisms such as liquid cooling or air cooling with fans. They often involve pumps, coolants, and control systems to manage and regulate temperatures effectively. They offer better performance in terms of temperature control and maintaining optimal operating conditions for batteries, especially in more demanding applications such as electric vehicles (EVs) or grid storage systems. They provide more flexibility in adjusting to varying thermal loads and environmental conditions, which is crucial for ensuring battery longevity and safety.

The passenger vehicle dominated the battery thermal management system market throughout the forecast period.

Battery Thermal Management Systems (BTMS) play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient and safe operation of batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles. These systems are designed to regulate the temperature of the battery pack, which is essential for optimizing performance, prolonging battery life, and ensuring safety under various operating conditions. One of the primary functions of a BTMS is to maintain the battery pack within an optimal temperature range. Batteries perform best within a specific temperature range, typically between 15°C and 35°C (59°F and 95°F) . Operating outside this range can lead to reduced efficiency, decreased power output, and accelerated degradation of the battery cells. In cold climates, the BTMS may warm the battery pack to improve efficiency and prevent damage from low temperatures. Conversely, in hot climates or during heavy use, the system can cool the battery to prevent overheating and maintain performance.

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

Battery thermal management systems (BTMS) play a crucial role in the performance, safety, and longevity of lithium-ion batteries, especially in applications ranging from electric vehicles (EVs) to portable electronics. These systems are designed to regulate the temperature of the battery pack to optimal levels during both operation and charging, mitigating the risks associated with temperature extremes. BTMS contribute significantly to safety by preventing thermal runaway—a critical concern in lithium-ion batteries. Thermal runaway occurs when a battery cell overheats, leading to a rapid increase in temperature that can propagate to neighboring cells, causing a chain reaction of overheating and potentially resulting in fire or explosion. BTMS uses various strategies such as cooling/heating elements, thermal insulation, and sophisticated control algorithms to detect and mitigate temperature spikes, thereby reducing the risk of thermal runaway incidents.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/battery-thermal-management-system-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2030.

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by government incentives, environmental policies, and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable transportation. There is a corresponding increase in the demand for advanced BTMS as EV sales continue to rise across countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These systems are essential for regulating battery temperature, optimizing performance, and preventing thermal runaway, particularly in diverse climatic conditions ranging from hot and humid to cold and dry.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are at the forefront of technological advancements in battery technology and thermal management. Companies and research institutions are developing innovative BTMS solutions tailored to local market needs and climate conditions. For example, in Japan, where there is a strong automotive and electronics industry, there is significant research into advanced cooling technologies to enhance battery performance and safety. Similarly, China, as the largest EV market globally, invests heavily in developing scalable BTMS solutions that can be integrated into mass-produced vehicles.

Players: -

Robert Bosch GmbH

GENTHERM

VALEO

Dana Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Hanon Systems

VOSS Automotive, Inc

3M

Grayson Automotive Services Limited

ContiTech Deutschland GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global battery thermal management system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Solid-State Lithium Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Manufacturing Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030

Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Capacity, by Application, by End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Capacity, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Construction Method, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage (CCUS) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Technology, by End Use Industry and Region: Global Report opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

AI in Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component type, By Application, By End user, By Deployment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research