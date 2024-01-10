Battle Born Realty Named HomeLight's First "Elite" Las Vegas Partner

News provided by

Battle Born Realty

10 Jan, 2024, 08:12 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Born Realty enters 2024 celebrating a historic milestone: becoming the first Vegas-based real estate brokerage to earn HomeLight "Elite" partner status.

"HomeLight selects its Elite agents based on several metrics," said Jen Azevedo, HomeLight's senior strategic relationships manager. "We chose Battle Born Realty as our first Vegas-area Elite partner due to their consistently outstanding reputation for exceptional client service."

HomeLight works with the best real estate agents and lenders in the U.S. to deliver better outcomes for homebuyers and sellers while offering tools to make real estate transactions simple, certain and satisfying.

The partnership underscores Battle Born Realty as a staple within the local market. By demonstrating a track record of positive customer experiences and consistent sales volume, brokerage owner Chris Lindh hopes Battle Born's growing reputation in the area will ease the path of homeownership for more Vegas residents.

"It's energizing to have earned HomeLight's highest level of partnership," Lindh said. "Buying or selling a home in the Las Vegas valley doesn't have to be overwhelming. To be recognized for our market expertise and the work we put into tailoring services to individual clients is something we're extremely proud of."

The brokerage's success is rooted in its ability to comfortably navigate a dynamic Las Vegas real estate landscape, providing clients with strategic insights and personalized services to streamline what can otherwise be a complicated home buying and selling process.

As one of HomeLight's top-tier brokerages, Battle Born Realty will soon provide clients with exclusive access to the platform's groundbreaking "Buy Before You Sell" bridge loan alternative, designed to empower sellers with equity to transition into a new home without the uncertainties of a contingent sale.

"HomeLight's bridge loan program aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate around client needs," Lindh said. "We are honored to be the first Elite partner of HomeLight in Las Vegas, and to provide our clients access to new ways of achieving homeownership."

Battle Born Realty is committed to helping the Las Vegas community's home sellers and buyers navigate the evolving housing market. For media inquiries, contact:
Chris Lindh
Broker/Owner
Battle Born Realty
[email protected]
702-518-8765

Contact:
Jennifer Bradley
7022349385
[email protected]

SOURCE Battle Born Realty

