Battle for Glory at Bybit Web3’s Ultimate Memecoin Arena: Compete to Win $50,000 in Prize Pools

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of its blockchain clash competition: the Ultimate Memecoin Arena (UMA). This event will showcase a thrilling showdown between two heavyweight meme tokens, Ponke and Brett, representing Solana and Base — two blockchains battling to be the main venue for memecoin launches and trading.

Kicking off on Jul. 11, 2024, at 10AM UTC, and running through Jul. 25, 2024, participants will engage in an epic clash between Solana and Base by supporting their favorite coin from their chosen blockchain. This trading competition is not just for the individual, by siding with the top team, participants will grab the Ultimate Prize Pool for their team.

Prize Pools:

PONKE Prize Pool: $12,500 worth of PONKE tokens Eligibility: Trade at least $300 worth of PONKE tokens to qualify for a share of this pool. BRETT Prize Pool: $12,500 worth of BRETT tokens Eligibility: Trade at least $300 worth of BRETT tokens to qualify for a share of this pool. Ultimate Prize Pool: $25,000 worth of PONKE & BRETT tokens The pool with the highest trading volume will win the entire Ultimate Prize Pool. Rewards will be distributed among participants who have traded at least $300 of the winning token.

How to Participate:

Prepare your Bybit Cloud Wallet or any Seed Phrase Wallet. Transfer SOL to your wallet for the PONKE Prize Pool or WETH for the BRETT Prize Pool. Swap at least $300 worth of PONKE or BRETT tokens to be eligible for their respective prize pools. Engage in trading to contribute to the Ultimate Prize Pool.

The trading competition is the first to be held on Bybit Web3 DEX Pro, a revolutionary decentralized exchange with over 1 million tokens to trade modeled after Bybit's institutional-grade trading interface. Bybit Web3 DEX Pro surpasses typical CEX offerings, equipping users with i-SMART data intelligence technology. This powerful suite provides traders with on-chain and social media data, allowing them to make informed and smarter decisions.

"This competition is about embracing the excitement and community spirit of the crypto world," said MK Chin, Bybit Web3 evangelist. "We're excited to see how participants strategize and trade their way to victory in this thrilling competition."

Don't miss your chance to participate in the Ultimate Memecoin Arena and compete for glory and substantial rewards. Join Bybit in the battle of the meme tokens and trade your way to victory!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

