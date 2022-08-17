Battle Infinity Takes India By Storm and the World is Next - IBAT token Launches on Pancakeswap Exchange 17 August, 16:00 UTC

Metaverse play-to-earn games platform Battle Infinity is set to steal the crypto gaming crown from Axie Infinity. The Indian project launches on its first digital asset exchange on Wednesday 17th August, with more trading venues to follow. Celebrities such as Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Irfan Pathan will attend a star-studded Delhi launch party

NEW DELHI and LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Infinity, the India-based metaverse games platform, is launching on its first exchange on Wednesday 17th August.

Trading in its IBAT token will begin at 16:00 UTC on the Pancakeswap decentralised exchange . Pancakeswap is the largest exchange running on the BNB Smart Chain of the giant Binance global crypto trading platform.

IBAT Premier League is the first play-to-earn fantasy league platform

Battle Infinity's IBAT token presale began on 11 July 2022 and sold out in 25 days – 65 days ahead of the originally scheduled end date.

In that time, the blockchain-based project, which is initially targeting the fantasy sports market, raised 16,530 BNB after demand outstriipped supply.

Battle Infinity raised $5.2 million from eager investors in just 25 days

BNB is the token of the Binance exchange and is currently valued at $316, which means the US dollar value of the fundraise was $5.2 million.

The total token supply of IBAT is 10 billion and 28% were on sale to the public, at a price of $0.0015. There is no vesting period for presale investors.

Battle Infinity's launch has become something of a national event in India.

Battle Infinity has captured the public's imagination by showcasing India's software engineering talent and business savvy, as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Battle Infinity's Delhi Launch Party Captures Indian Public's Imagination

A launch party to mark the occasion of the IBAT listing takes place in Delhi on Wednesday at 20:45 Indian Standard Time (15:15 UTC).

The event will include a line-up of surprise guests from the world of tech, sports and entertainment.

Indeed, it was announced earlier this week that former Miss Universe beauty queen and now Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela , will be at the party. So too will cricketing legend Irfan Pathan .

Viewers will be able to catch live happenings from the Delhi launch party at the Battle Infinity Instagram channel.

"This party is being thrown in acknowledgement and appreciation of the efforts by the team and our investors and the immensely positive response we've had from crypto market participants and the wider industry," says Battle Infinity Founder, Suresh Joshi.

The listing price of the IBAT token will be announced shortly before the start of trading on the Pancakeswap exchange.

IBAT will be worth 'billions of dollars'

It is expected that there will be a frenzy of buying interest in the IBAT coin, given its stunning presale reception. First-day gains of 10x or more are regular occurrences for new listings.

However, the Battle Infinity team has its sights set much higher.

Joshi believes the ecosystem has the potential to register a valuation in the "billions of dollars" as it rolls out the products on its roadmap.

IBAT Battle Swap and the IBAT Battle Stake will be the first products for release, as the platform prepares for the launch of the IBAT Premier League and its cricket fantasy sports game.

The current cricket fantasy sports market leader is Dream11 with 100 million customers in India alone.

Comment from Suresh Joshi, founder of Battle Infinity

Battle Infinity Founder Suresh Joshi, looking forward to Wednesday's launch of the IBAT token on the Pancakeswap exchange, said:

"We are creating a stir in India with our breakthrough crypto games platform, not to mention the media coverage we've already had around the world. People are really pumped for our Pancakeswap IBAT listing on Wednesday.

"I can confirm today that Irfan Pathan, the international cricketer, and Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela, will be joining me at our Battle Infinity launch party in Delhi on Wednesday

"We will be streaming key parts of the event live on our Instagram channel, so make sure you are following our account.

"Look out for more surprise announcements over the coming hours and days, because interest in Battle Infinity is soaring right now, and everyone wants to get in on the action, including some of India's biggest celebrities.

"The Indian and worldwide interest and feedback we have been getting from people right across the spectrum, be they tech entrepreneurs or cricket-mad sports fans, has bowled me over – see what I did there!

"In all seriousness, our IBAT Premier League platform will cater for all sports, so if football is your thing or it's the basketball hoops that gets you going, there will be a place for your passion in our Battle Arena metaverse.

"First things first though – we are targeting the rollout of our Battle Swap and Battle Stake right now, so it won't be too long before IBAT holders will be able to get involved in putting their tokens to work, and to start playing!

"Make sure you are ready to buy our IBAT token on Pancakeswap on Wednesday at 16:00 UTC, and let your friends and family know that this could be the chance of a lifetime."

Where to buy IBAT: Pancakeswap

Website: https://battleinfinity.io/

Whitepaper: Whitepaper

Social Channels: Twitter | Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Discord

Battle Infinity's Multiverse of Metaverse – 6 products, 1 revolutionary ecosystem

Battle Swap: A native DEX allowing users to swap IBAT for other cryptos Battle Games: A collection of 3-D games with play 2 earn mechanics Battle Staking: A staking pool allowing users to stake their IBAT and earn rewards Battle Market: An in-house NFT marketplace Battle Arena: A socializing platform to change items of the players IBAT premier league: A blockchain-based fantasy sports platform

All integrated with blockchain technology and the metaverse. Runs on the BNB Smart Chain network.

Some key features of Battle Infinity

NFT pass

To play, users must purchase an NFT pass. The funds are initially held in the IBAT Stake Pool.

NFT passes are unique to each user and allows them to enter into the Leagues and Matches.

Budget, player and team valuations

The budget sets the maximum amount that a user can spend to assemble their team.

Player valuation is the price a user needs to pay to buy a player.

Team valuation is the total amount spent to buy players to create a Team.

Trading in-game assets

All NFTs used in the game are tradable. All users can trade their whitelisted NFT (winning NFT) passes in the Battle Market and liquidity is also provided for automatic trading.

IBAT Stake Pool

All funds are stored in the IBAT Stake Pool until the match ends or the session/league ends.

Battle Stake Pool

In order to play the IBAT Premier League game, gamers need to stake funds in the Battle Stake Pool.

