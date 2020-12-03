Battle North Gold Files the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bateman Gold Project Feasibility Study

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Battle North Gold Corp. (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") has filed a new technical report for the Project reflecting the Feasibility Study for the Bateman Gold Project, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report, effective December 1, 2020, was prepared by T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., which is independent of Battle North. The Company issued a news release on October 21, 2020 announcing the results of the Feasibility Study for the Bateman Gold Project, which are reflected in the Technical Report. A copy of the October 21, 2020 news release and the new Technical Report can be viewed online under Battle North's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

About Battle North Gold Corporation

Battle North is a Canadian gold mine developer led by an accomplished management team with successful underground gold mine operations, finance, and capital markets experience. Battle North owns the significantly de-risked and shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project, located in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the strategic and second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTCQX markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

BATTLE NORTH GOLD CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "de-risked", "exploration", "feasibility", "shovel-ready", "strategic" and "study", and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will or would (or not) be achieved, demonstrate, occur, provide, result or support in the future. Forward‑looking statements include the results of the Feasibility Study. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions referenced or contained in this news release which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2020 (the "2020 AIF"), the Company's October 21, 2020 news release regarding the Feasibility Study (the "FS News Release") and the new Technical Report for the Project referenced herein (the "FS Technical Report"), all available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Battle North and the Project to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others, the "Risk Factors" in the 2020 AIF, the FS News Release and the FS Technical Report. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors are not exhaustive. Readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects that is provided in the 2020 AIF and, of the Project, in the FS Technical Report. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained herein are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the 2020 AIF, the FS News Release and the FS Technical Report. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and Battle North disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Qualified Person

The content of this news release related to the FS Technical Report has been read, verified and approved by Tim Maunula, P.Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is independent from the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

