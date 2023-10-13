Battle of the Baddest: Undercard Line-up confirmed to feature British Heavyweight Title Bout as part of Riyadh Season 2023 Opening Ceremony

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to confirm that the forthcoming heavyweight clash between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye, to be staged in Riyadh on October 28, will have Wardley's British Heavyweight title belt on the line. The BBBoC will be the host commission for the whole event.

This fight will form part of the Undercard Fight Line-up that features in the opening ceremony of Riyadh Season 2023, ahead of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.

The ceremony will be held in the newly built Boulevard Hall, which is scheduled to host several international events throughout the Season.

The full Undercard Fight Line-up features:
Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye
Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Anthony Wright
Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath
Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran

The boxing matches will precede the Battle of the Baddest between the two heavyweight world champions, Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in the Riyadh Season Championship Belt competition, which is one of the highlights of the international opening of Riyadh Season.

Tickets for the fight can be obtained through the link:
https://webook.com/en-US/events/battle-of-the-baddest/

Riyadh Season's fourth edition will kick off at the end of October, attracting visitors from around the world to Saudi Arabia's capital during the winter months. The Season offers a multitude of concerts, exhibitions, dining experiences, and unique entertainment events, with the participation of renowned celebrities and leading brands.

About Riyadh Season 2023

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter.

Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events.

In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and an historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

