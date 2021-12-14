Battle of the Real Estate Brands: Survey Finds How Well Consumers Recall Top Real Estate Brand Logos

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucidpress announced the results of a survey showing how well consumers could recognize top real estate brands, as well as how real estate professionals ranked the industry's branding as a whole.

Survey Finds How Well Consumers Recall Top Real Estate Brand Logos Coldwell Banker is the most recognizable brand among consumers, with several top real estate brands close behind.

When it comes to real estate professionals, they value their brand's position within the industry: they ranked it as the most important branding element of a real estate company's success, closely followed by user experience on the app or website. Only 11% of real estate professionals said the logo was the most important branding element for their company's success.

When it comes to consumers, logos are crucial for brand recognition. The majority of respondents were able to correctly identify top real estate brands like Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway and RE/Max by their logo alone. However, some elements of the logo were more identifiable than others:

84% of consumers correctly identified Berkshire Hathaway by its font alone.

91% of consumers correctly identified Coldwell Banker by its color scheme.

by its color scheme. 90% of consumers correctly identified RE/Max's imagery (colors and balloons), but without that imagery, only 63% could correctly identify its font.

81% of consumers correctly identified Keller Williams by its color scheme.

Only 30% of consumers could correctly identify Century 21's current logo due to confusion over a recent rebrand.

Century 21's recent rebrand didn't just throw off consumers. The majority (56%) of real estate professionals also did not think the rebrand was successful and expected consumers to be confused. The real estate professionals were also right about how well consumers know and can recognize these top brands: 84% of professionals believed consumers could recognize top real estate brands very well at a glance.

According to the survey, here are how the top brands ranked in order of most to least recognizable

Coldwell Banker was the most recognizable brand with 91% correct answers.

was the most recognizable brand with 91% correct answers. Re/Max was the next most recognized for its trademark at 90%.

Berkshire Hathaway took the third spot with 84% of consumers recognizing its font.

Keller Williams came in fourth, with 81% correctly identifying it by color scheme.

Century 21 was last due to confusion over the new logo, with only 30% of consumers identifying it correctly.

About Lucidpress

Lucidpress is a brand templating platform that empowers anyone to easily create on-brand content. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, businesses can scale content creation while locking down critical brand elements to maintain brand consistency. With over 6 million users worldwide, Lucidpress customers include Berkshire Hathaway, Vanderbilt University and Yext.

Press contacts

Christina Sanders, Lucidpress

503.789.2137

[email protected]mail4pr.com

Jessica Hutchison, Point PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucidpress