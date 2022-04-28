battleface Announces TripActions Travel Insurance Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- battleface today announced the launch of its partnership with TripActions, the all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution that leverages real-time data to help companies keep traveling employees safe, reduce spend, and drive productivity.

The new partnership brings battleface into the TripActions Partner Marketplace to provide a more user-friendly trip protection experience. Users now have access to highly customizable travel insurance solutions through battleface Discovery product coverages and an exclusive increased Rental Vehicle Damage protection limit. TripActions travelers can also benefit from an elevated level of customer service and support offered through the partnership.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the innovative team at TripActions," said Alex Lazcano, director of partnerships at battleface. "The new modular travel insurance option will allow TripActions' Lemonade users the ability to protect their trip with highly relevant coverage options suited to each travelers' specific needs — ultimately saving money by eliminating unwanted and unnecessary benefits."

"We are pleased to provide TripActions users with a customizable travel insurance offering in partnership with battleface," said Laura Mighdoll, Director of Partner Marketing at TripActions. "This offering enhances our users' personal travel experiences and provides them the additional peace of mind their next adventure is protected with innovative insurance technology."

About TripActions

TripActions is the only all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense solution, providing 8,800+ customers around the globe unprecedented visibility and control over spend. Trusted by finance teams and travelers alike, TripActions leverages real-time data to help companies keep traveling employees safe, reduce spending, and drive productivity.

About battleface

battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.

