battleface launch Multi-Trip Annual Travel Insurance for US Travelers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of its Multi-Trip Annual product, ideal for frequent and spontaneous travelers, people taking drive trips, staying in multiple vacation rentals a year, or those combining business and leisure travel.

Rather than purchasing a single policy for each trip, and with prices starting as low as $92.27, the new cost-effective product gives customers the freedom to cover multiple trips for one full year--up to 40 days per trip--as long as each trip is at least 100 miles from home.

This product is also available via partner distribution, and a great fit for Insurtechs, Fintechs, OTA's, Corporate Travel Managers and leisure travel partners such as travel agents.

According to a recent report Sept 2022 - The State of the American Traveler in September 2022—The Outlook for Fall - Destination Analysts, when asked if travelers expect to take more or fewer trips in the next 12 months (compared to the previous 12 months), 31% of travelers said they'd be taking more trips, up from 28% in July. "Travelers are now looking for ways to protect themselves against costs associated with trip cancellations, travel disruptions and unexpected medical emergencies that have become increasingly common," says Lisa Conway, chief underwriting officer at battleface. "If you're thinking about traveling a few times a year, taking out multi-trip annual insurance will enable you to travel spontaneously without having to purchase a policy for every single trip."

battleface Multi-Trip Annual travel insurance includes:

Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption: if you cancel or interrupt your vacation due to covered unforeseen circumstances, battleface travel insurance can cover up to 100% of trip cancellation or 150% of trip interruption expenses, up to the annual limit you've chosen

if you cancel or interrupt your vacation due to covered unforeseen circumstances, battleface travel insurance can cover up to 100% of trip cancellation or 150% of trip interruption expenses, up to the annual limit you've chosen Travel Medical expenses: if you are sick or have an accident while on vacation, you may incur substantial medical expenses. The new Multi-Trip Annual policy will cover up to $250,000 per year for the cost of your medical expenses. Emergency Medical evacuation: is also included in the policy up to $500,000 per year with options for transportation to the nearest medical facility or home

if you are sick or have an accident while on vacation, you may incur substantial medical expenses. The new Multi-Trip Annual policy will cover up to per year for the cost of your medical expenses. is also included in the policy up to per year with options for transportation to the nearest medical facility or home Trip Delay: $1,000 / $200 per day per year for expenses you may incur for an unexpected hotel room, meals, or local transportation as a result of a delay

/ per day per year for expenses you may incur for an unexpected hotel room, meals, or local transportation as a result of a delay Baggage Loss & Delay: if your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged while on vacation, you can make a claim and receive compensation up to $2,000 per year (up to $1,000 per item, $100 deductible). If your luggage is delayed on the way to your destination, the policy can cover up to $750 ( $100 per day) per year with a minimum 24-hours delay for the cost of replacement items you buy while you wait

Every policy is supported by a 24/7 global team providing emergency travel, medical and claims assistance services.

