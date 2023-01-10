battleface launches Robin Assist, Travel Insurance as a Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of Robin Assist, a new tech-driven platform as a service. Built for insurance carriers, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners, the global API-driven insurtech platform supports travel insurance via responsive 24/7 customer service, emergency medical assistance services and claims.

CEO Sasha Gainullin says, "battleface was born out of emergency travel and medical assistance, where we saw the need for tech-driven products to deliver relevant services for today's travelers. With the launch of Robin Assist, our team will continue to deliver the same level of excellent service that our customers currently experience, supporting travel insurance brands globally."

battleface's founding team comes from an extensive travel insurance background in underwriting, claims, customer service, compliance as well as travel and emergency medical assistance services. Since its inception, battleface has leveraged its tech platform to support its global distribution in the UK, EU, USA, Canada, and Australia via flexible, customizable tech and a network of medical, travel and security providers.

Some of the Robin Assist's platform services include:

Multi-lingual 24/7 customer support

Claims handling

Emergency medical evacuation and travel assistance

Medical case management

Global medical and cost containment networks

Immediate payments in over 140 currencies

Integrated API-driven tech behind partner brands for policy and claims management

Following the initial launch, battleface plans to make its API-driven insurtech platform publicly available for easy product creation, rate management, policy fulfillment, country and state specific compliance, worldwide distribution and out-of-the-box affiliation and partnership management.

battleface's services are consistently rated as "Excellent" on Trustpilot, a leading online reviews platform. For more information on battleface's platform as a service please visit: https://robinassist.com/.

About battleface

battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global company enabling customers and partners to easily select travel insurance products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to custom built embedded products, relevant benefits and responsive customer service from any device, any time, any place – welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface!

SOURCE battleface