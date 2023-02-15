battleface partners with AirLegit to launch FlightGuard48 globally

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- battleface today announced a new partnership with AirLegit, the air travel technology company, with the launch of its FlightGuard48 product globally.

Offering a wide range of services including flight monitoring and alerts, auto check in and alternative route recommendations, FlightGuard48 is ideal for air travelers and available via partner API to Online Travel Agencies, Corporate Travel Managers and travel agencies of any size.

FlightGuard48 includes:

Flight Monitoring & Notifications Service : alerting the registered air traveler with flight on-time, delay, and cancellation statuses

: alerting the registered air traveler with flight on-time, delay, and cancellation statuses Automated Check In & Mobile Pass Issuance Service : ensuring that the air traveler is checked in with airline and receives mobile pass for boarding

: ensuring that the air traveler is checked in with airline and receives mobile pass for boarding Alternative Flight Arrangement Service : offering the air traveler rebooking options for the alternative flight with different airline at all airports within 50-mile radius at origin or destination

: offering the air traveler rebooking options for the alternative flight with different airline at all airports within 50-mile radius at origin or destination Airline Rebooking Fee Reimbursement Service : if an air traveler's travel agency needs to rebook a flight that was cancelled by the airline within 48 hours prior to scheduled departure, the rebooking travel agency may claim up to $1,000 to cover airline rebooking fees, provided terms and conditions are met.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the team at AirLegit," said Lisa Conway, CUO at battleface. "The new airline rebooking fee reimbursement option will give AirLegit's partners the ability to assist customers worldwide who are stranded at the airport and help alleviate any financial implications this could have."

"We are pleased to partner with battleface's global underwriting and technology teams," said Sneharthi Roy, CEO at AirLegit. "We are confident that the new automated services we are bringing to market will improve our partners air travelers' experiences, providing access to the relevant information in mobile actionable way through AirLegit's leading-edge travel technology."

For more information on FlightGuard48 please click here.

About battleface

battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better experience. Welcome to battleface.

About AirLegit

AirLegit is a travel technology company with data intelligence, analytics, and an AI-driven communications platform. Our key solutions are designed to enable travel industry corporations to improve their air traveler journeys by leveraging the power of data and AI. Reach out to us to learn more about our API delivery of the Flight Watcher, FlightGuard48, Flight Status Check, and Travel Insurance products. https://airlegit.com

