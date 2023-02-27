Battling Brain Fog? Opti Brain Can Help

Trust Supplements' Cognition Booster Delivers a Potent, Transparent Dose of Nootropic Support for a Tired Brain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brain fog" is a term that is as common as it is vague. The colloquial concept of a fuzzy brain is used by millions around the world to describe a mental state in which a variety of symptoms contribute to sluggish cognition. This includes things like mild confusion, forgetfulness, and mental fatigue. Many conditions, such as ADHD, depression, allergies, and even menopause have been associated with brain fog , with the most infamous condition connected to a foggy state of mind being COVID-19 .

Whatever the cause and whatever the symptoms, there are multiple ways to address brain fog. Some of these are simple, such as avoiding electronics, exercising, and using positive thinking to reduce stress. Other solutions take more work, such as weaning off of alcohol, quitting smoking, or making a major diet change. Another simple and effective way to deal with ongoing brain fog is to support your diet with supplements. That's why Trust Supplement has created its popular nootropic blend Opti Brain .

Opti Brain improves mental cognition and clarity through a unique, transparent blend of ingredients optimized to boost brain power. "We use very specific blends of ingredients that are not often found in other products," explains Trust Supplement CEO Anthony Perron. "But we don't stop with the best ingredients and formulations. We're also fully transparent so that you know exactly what you're taking and how much."

In the case of Opti Brain, this consists of a formula that includes:

CDP-Choline and Alpha-GPC to help with neurotransmitter function.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine to boost dopamine production.

L-Tyrosine to increase adrenaline and noradrenaline production.

Caffeine and theacrine to boost energy levels.

Together, this unique blend of ingredients optimizes brain health and improves focus, memory, mood, productivity, and energy.

Trust Supplement's vision is to transparently offer the best supplements on the market. With Opti Brain, customers know that they are getting a carefully formulated nootropic blend that can help them in the fight to reclaim their mental clarity. It has the potential to aid in overcoming brain fog and reclaiming a fully functioning mental state each and every day.

About Trust Supplement

Trust Supplement was founded by serial entrepreneur Anthony Perron. The CEO has spent years building a reputation as a gym owner and coach for bodybuilders and professional athletes. In the past, Perron used his vast and intimate knowledge in the areas of nutrition, physical education, and fitness to launch a successful Canadian supplement company. This paved the way for the creation of Trust Supplement as a way to bring trustworthy, high-quality, genuinely effective supplements to Americans interested in cultivating their health and overall quality of life. Learn more at trustsupps.com .

Media Contact:

Anthony Perron

786-685-6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Trust Supplement