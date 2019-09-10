'Battling Opioids' New Treatments for the Opiate Crisis in Pennsylvania

PITTSTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost three decades, the number of overdose deaths has continued to increase throughout the U.S. In 2018, deaths were down, but Pennsylvania the commonwealth has the third-highest rate of overdose deaths in the nation. That's why Pennsylvania Public Media brings awareness to the opioid crisis. Join us for stories from across the state including a panel discussion that focuses on the new treatments. Battling Opioids Part 3: Airing Sept. 26.

Mobile Help: Vivitrol is a once-a-month injection that is helping those with opioid addiction to move beyond cravings to sustained recovery. Although Vivitrol is proving to be an effective alternative to Methadone and Suboxone treatment, it is not yet widely available. In this story, we'll learn about a new program that takes Vivitrol to Pennsylvania's rural communities.

Peer Support for Recovery: While we hear a lot about the staggering number of people that lose their battle with opioids on a daily basis, we hear less about the number of people who enter recovery. In fact, some say peer support is what keeps those struggling with addiction in recovery.

Music and Art Therapy are alternative forms of treatment that are now being used in recovery. These treatments have been used to decrease symptoms of anxiety and repair damage caused by emotional trauma.

Senator Gene Yaw represents the 23rd Senatorial District and serves on a number of Boards and Commissions. He is the Chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

Raphael Barishansky is the Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection at the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Deputy Secretary DiDomenico explains what resources are available through the PA HELP Hotline, 1-800-5662-HELP.

The program is hosted by Paola Giangiacomo, award-winning host of WVIA's television series Call the Doctor.

Battling Opioids is a project of seven Pennsylvania of Public Media stations. Pennsylvania has one of the highest opioid overdose death rates in the nation. Every day, thousands of Pennsylvanians—mothers and fathers, children, neighbors—struggle to overcome addiction. Rural and urban, rich and poor, the opioid crisis affects all of us.

Pennsylvania Public Media stations WHYY (Philadelphia), WITF (Harrisburg), WLVT/PBS39 (Greater Lehigh Valley), WPSU (State College), WQED (Pittsburgh), WQLN (Northwestern Pennsylvania), and WVIA (Northeastern Pennsylvania) are collaborating to produce educational programming that focuses on the opioid crisis and its impact.

