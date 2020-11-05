Battling Racism with Knowledge and Empathy - 30 Colleges at the Forefront

SALISBURY, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a massive movement in America protesting racism and inequality – in the streets and on college campuses.

Colleges for years have had programs to foster knowledge and understanding of racial and cultural differences. In the last few years, many have stepped up their efforts in new and innovative ways.

Great Value Colleges (GVC: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/ ) did extensive research to find 30 Colleges That Are Promoting Ethnic Awareness using a carefully developed methodology found here in the article: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/colleges-promoting-diversity/ .

"In this time of chaos and division this country is experiencing, diversity has never been more important," said GVC Editor Julie McCaulley. "Colleges, Universities and students have the potential to be at the forefront of change. As schools find more and more ways to promote diversity and inclusion, they offer us a roadmap to get this country to a place of strength and unity. A place it should have arrived at a long time ago."

Here's a sampling of the 30 colleges actively working to support minorities, implement anti-racism practices, and create more inclusive campuses.

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Birmingham, Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is an Insight into Diversity diversity champion. Its current strategic diversity plan is working to increase the retention of underrepresented groups, improve the inclusive campus environment, and expand its diversity education. In 2019, the university formed over a dozen community partnerships, two dozen strategic partnerships, and trained 1,500 people in its diversity education curriculum.

Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Thanks to its ethnic awareness efforts, Oklahoma State University has achieved a 99% increase in the number of minority students earning a bachelor's degree in the last decade. The college has been taking diversity and inclusion seriously for a long time. Since 2008 it's been mandatory for all undergraduate students to enroll in a diversity course. The college also offers over 100 different diversity courses.

University of South Carolina – Columbia, South Carolina

In 2020, the University of South Carolina's president stated that he was currently assembling a team to create a diversity module that will be mandatory for all students. Even before this announcement, all college faculty, staff, and students were required to participate in anti-discrimination and anti-harassment training. The college has been actively working to address ethnic issues on and off-campus for many years. Over the last decade, African American student enrollment has increased by 10.6%. Hispanic student enrollment has increased by 63%, and mixed-race enrollment has increased by 36.5%.

Rochester Institute of Technology – Rochester, New York

Of the almost 19,000 students enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology, 3,600 are African American, Latinx, and/or Native American. This high percentage of minority students is significant. RIT is one of America's largest producers of STEM graduates among private colleges in America. In 2020, RIT committed to accelerating its equality efforts. The college's Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion has been working with a range of college communities to generate a list of 100 ideas for the college to do more to fight racism and promote social justice.

Medical University of South Carolina – Charleston, South Carolina

Minority students at this university are assisted before they even begin their studies. They and their families can enter a transition forum before the beginning of their first year. The forum lets them meet peer mentors, key college personnel, and more. In 2002, the university launched a plan to increase the diversity of faculty members and students. That plan has been a success, with its underrepresented medicine faculty members increasing by 100% and the underrepresented student population increasing by 64%.

University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This university aims to increase minority enrollment by partnering with organizations to let low-income communities know of the support the college offers to students who need financial aid. Once students are admitted, they're supported by the First-Generation Low-Income Program, which provides emergency funding, career/internship assistance, academic support, and more. From 2011 to 2018, the university's standing faculty members who were minorities increased from 20% to 25%.

