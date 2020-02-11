Battling the novel coronavirus: United we stand

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year — a time normally marked by family reunions — a letter covered with thumbprints in red ink went viral online. The prints belonged to members of a special medical team at Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, who travelled to Beijing to fight SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003. This time they volunteered again to fight on the frontline against the novel coronavirus. However, they are not alone. Medical teams from all over the country have ventured to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan to offer their support. Once the medical staff have donned their protective hazmat suits, they work ceaselessly, often for hours without even taking bathroom breaks. They are soaked in sweat, with marks and blisters on their faces caused by the tight protective goggles and surgical masks.

People have also been touched by four medical workers from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University who volunteered to return to their posts after recovering from infection by the novel coronavirus during work. These medical staff are praised as angels dressed in white, whose dedication and tireless effort have allowed more patients to recover.

Medical staff save lives on the frontline, while countless ordinary people have been providing help in whatever ways they can. One vegetable farmer in Wuhan, whose left hand is physically impaired, rode 40 kilometers by electric tricycle to the hotels where the medical teams were staying. Not knowing how to use GPS app, he asked for directions all the way as he battled against the cold wind. After locating the hotel, he handed over 24 boxes of fresh vegetables from his own farm to the medical team free of charge.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, there have been numerous moving stories like this, offering up the light of hope. Such light not only shines in China, but also from all over the world. People are becoming increasingly aware that this war against the virus is a war for all mankind. Only by joining hands together can we win the battle.

On Feb. 5, Russia sent humanitarian aid to China — their military planes containing not only medical supplies, but also a delegation of five experts in epidemic prevention. Many other countries including Pakistan, Iran, the Republic of Korea, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have also reached out to support China. On the packages donated to Wuhan by the Japan HSK Office were the words: "Far apart, close at heart" and "Together we stand, my armors thine." These phrases taken from Chinese classics are truly heartwarming for Chinese netizens. Meanwhile at a news conference, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare denounced extreme and discriminatory remarks from some countries, saying what is at fault here is the virus, and certainly not the people. The virus rages, but love has no border.

The united Chinese people will continue to work all-out with the international community in fighting the outbreak. It is our belief that spring is just around the corner.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Battling the novel coronavirus: United we stand

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2020-02/11/content_75693666.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn