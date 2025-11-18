Bauducco Chocottone® Debuts: A Modern, Chocolate-Forward Twist on a Holiday Classic

The world's largest producer of panettones introduces a new indulgent holiday confection to the United States, with events across New York City

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauducco®, the world's largest producer of panettone, today announces the launch of Bauducco Chocottone®, a chocolate-forward reimagining of the beloved Italian holiday sweet loaf, in the U.S. Developed as an exclusive trademark within Bauducco®'s signature panettone line, the new confection combines Bauducco®'s rich heritage of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flavors designed to bring more sweetness and indulgent moments to the season.

Bauducco Chocottone® Chocolate Chips

Bauducco Chocottone® is an airy, ready-to-eat holiday sweet loaf studded with real chocolate chips and finished with an indulgent fudge coating that can also be used for breakfast classics like French toast. Whether it's a weekend brunch, a celebration with friends, or a cozy breakfast with loved ones, the Bauducco Chocottone® is a delicious way to share holiday joy. The new confection is available in three indulgent flavors, including:

  • Chocottone® Chocolate Chips: Featuring creamy chocolate chips and a fudge coating. 
  • Chocottone® Peanut Butter: Indulgent peanut butter, creamy chocolate chips and a fudge coating.
  • Chocottone® Hazelnut Cream: Smooth hazelnut cream, creamy chocolate chips and a fudge coating.

"As we hold an impressive 86% share of the American panettone category, our research shows that today's U.S. holiday consumers are increasingly seeking indulgent, chocolate-forward treats that reflect evolving tastes. Bauducco Chocottone® was created to meet this desire for richer, sweeter flavors while preserving the artisanal quality that defines our Panettone; it represents a natural and strategic evolution for our brand. Bauducco Chocottone® is our gateway to introducing panettone to a new generation of consumers," said Juliana Corá Bastos, Marketing & Trade Marketing Director, Bauducco® International BU.

To offer consumers a taste of Bauducco Chocottone®, Bauducco® is hosting events throughout New York City this holiday season. Stop by the following locations: 

  • Grand Central Station Holiday Fair: December 1– December 31
  • Macy's at Herald Square: December 3 – January 3
  • Columbus Circle at Central Park: December 2 – December 31

For those who already cherish the panettone as part of their holiday traditions, Bauducco® continues to offer its traditional Bauducco®Panettone in 24oz and 2.8oz sizes and the Bauducco Pandoro® in 17.5oz.

Bauducco Chocottone® will be available at retailers nationwide and Amazon starting in November.

ABOUT BAUDUCCO®

Founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant, Bauducco® is one of the world's largest producers of baked goods, globally. Inspiring unforgettable moments with recipes crafted with innovation and passion, Bauducco®'s products are synonymous with The Feeling of Family. As a global company exporting to more than 50 countries, Bauducco® has been doing business in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a national presence. Panettone, one of Bauducco®'s most iconic products, is a strategic player in the U.S. market, where the brand holds an 86% value share in this category. Bauducco® is the leading wafer producer nationwide. Bauducco®'s signature Panettones, Wafers, Cookies and Toasts are sold in most major retailers across the U.S. To learn more about Bauducco®, please visit www.bauducco.com and follow @bauducco.us on Instagram. 

