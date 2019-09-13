Bauer Hockey and GuardLab Announce A New Mouthguard Collaboration

The APEX™ and APEX™ Lite Mouthguards, created exclusively for Bauer Hockey by GuardLab, feature a patent-pending, award winning design developed through GuardLab's extensive research and experience with 3D images taken from thousands of real athletes. The APEX™ guards are designed to closely replicate the look, feel and fit of GuardLab's custom-fitted mouthguards, including ergonomically tapered top edges, plus a pre-indented bite pattern that guarantees a precise fit.

"Bauer Hockey believes that all athletes – especially hockey players – should always wear a mouthguard, even if not mandated by their teams or leagues, to protect their teeth and minimize injuries. Bauer looked at several alternatives, concluding that GuardLab produces the best, most comfortable and form-fitting mouthguards," said Ed Kinnaly, CEO of Bauer Hockey. "We believe GuardLab mouthguards are unlike any other product on the market – the innovation, comfort and 3D technology blends well with our brand vision. We are excited to launch our new line of APEX™ mouthguards in retail stores and to utilize GuardLab's 3D digital scanning technology to fit our Bauer Athletes and select teams with GuardLab's custom-fitted neuromuscular ARC™ PRO mouthguards."

The product launches in select stores across the United States and Canada in various colors, sizes and helmet tether options. With two levels of comfort, the Bauer APEX™ Lite Guard (at 2.5mm) is one of the thinnest and most comfortable new guards on the market. Local hockey teams can get their team logos on exclusive editions of Bauer APEX™ Guards in certain locations.

"We are thrilled to team with Bauer, a world-class brand synonymous with high quality, performance and protection. Our patented mouthguards are the perfect addition to Bauer's hockey equipment line. It's a privilege to collaborate with them to better serve the hockey community," said GuardLab's Chairman, Tefft Smith.

Visit GuardLab.com for more information and a list of Bauer retailers.

About GuardLab, Inc.

GuardLab is a sports technology company changing the way athletes protect their teeth, using 3D scanning and 3D printing technology. GuardLab has clients across all major professional and collegiate sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLL and NCAA; such as multi-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, current NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, UNC Men's Basketball, NY Islanders, LA Kings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Toronto Blue Jays and more. GuardLab is 100% Made in the USA, using dental grade quality and toxic free materials.

About Bauer Hockey

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognized designer, maker and marketer of hockey equipment. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game of hockey.

SOURCE GuardLab, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.guardlab.com

